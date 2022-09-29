The Global Cloud Performance Management Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Performance Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321925/?utm_source=GNW

Performance management typically looks at how well a virtual system or hardware is actually performing. It examines elements, such as workload, CPU and memory consumption, signaling, and system delay.



Examining how data travels from a client location or another place through the Internet and into a company’s cloud storage systems is necessary to apply this to the cloud. It also entails examining how information is retrieved and prioritized. To benefit from cloud computing, an increasing number of businesses are moving their workloads to the cloud. This migration has made IT infrastructure more complex and presented IT professionals with management issues, including optimizing and monitoring data-processing workloads and getting a clear picture of performance within dynamic hybrid cloud settings.



They currently need to consider a number of variables, including service availability, data confidentiality, data transport bottlenecks, interdependence between different cloud infrastructure tiers, dispersed workloads, etc. The use of a cloud performance monitoring system that keeps track of the performance and availability of apps all over a distributed computing environment and issues alerts when possible issues arise is therefore essential.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant impact on various businesses as well as economies all over the world. A number of businesses, irrespective of their size, were considerably hampered due to the rapid spread of the infection. In addition, governments all over the world were compelled to enforce lockdowns within their countries to regulate the diffusion of the pandemic. These factors significantly impacted the economies of all countries. However, the IT and telecom sectors witnessed several new growth prospects due to the pandemic. The cloud performance management market also experienced significant growth during the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



The Emerging Trend of Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure All Over the World



It is very simple to add more processing capacity and operate more complex, resource-demanding apps with public cloud possibilities using a hybrid cloud arrangement. However, using encryption techniques to ensure data security during this process is rather simple in a hybrid cloud environment. With a hybrid cloud, the IT staff has a number of alternatives for securing data transit and storage. Hybrid clouds typically assist organizations in reducing long-term costs in order to free up extra-budgetary space. Due to the simplicity and low cost of scaling a hybrid cloud upward, the business can save money while expanding.



Rising Demand for Effective Management of Productivity and Performance of Cloud



Industries all over the world are increasingly becoming more and more complex and competitive. In order to even hold a spot in the market, companies need to significantly focus on their productivity as well as customer experience. Customer dissatisfaction and corporate losses could come from compromised cloud performance. The management of the performance of the cloud has been greatly aided by cloud performance management and monitoring. It makes it possible to quickly and simply identify patterns to identify potential productivity threats and weaknesses that could jeopardize the overall efficiency of the cloud infrastructure.



Market Restraining Factors



Complications in Network Designing Due To Cloud and Security Concerns



Because of privacy and security issues, user data is kept in the data centers of cloud service providers (CSPs). A CSP should abide by the guidelines that prohibit revealing sensitive information or any material that is significant to users. A CSP is accountable for ensuring the security of data centers and the preservation of data privacy. A group of control-based technologies and policies known as cloud security are created to secure data applications as well as cloud technology infrastructure while also adhering to regulatory compliances and laws. Because the cloud is designed to share resources, identity management and access control are crucial components of cloud security.



Component Outlook



On the basis of Component, the Cloud Performance Management Market is bifurcated into Solutions and Services. In 2021, the services segment garnered a significant revenue share of the cloud performance management market. From pre-sales requirement analysis to post-sales delivery of product and execution, services such as consultancy, training and education, integration and implementation, and support and maintenance are needed at different times, allowing the customer to achieve the most return on investment. Services play a crucial role in the implementation of the solution, providing training, and managing and sustaining the software solution.



Deployment Type Outlook



On the basis of Deployment Type, the Cloud Performance Management Market is classified into Public Cloud and Private Cloud. In 2021, the public cloud segment witnessed the biggest revenue share of the cloud performance management market. Utilizing specialized metrics and methodologies, cloud performance monitoring and testing solutions let enterprises obtain visibility into their cloud infrastructures. In order to ensure company continuity and give everyone who needs access to cloud services access, efficient cloud performance is essential. This is valid for both straightforward public cloud usage and sophisticated hybrid and multi-cloud designs.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on the Organization Size, the Cloud Performance Management Market is divided into SMEs and Large Enterprises. In 2021, the SMEs segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the cloud performance management market. An upsurge in the growth of the segment is mainly attributed to a rise in the adoption of these solutions and services within SMEs in recent years. Reliability, integration, scalability, flexibility, and increased productivity are the main advantages for SMEs to use cloud system management solutions. Since cloud performance management offers flexibility and scalability as well as lower costs, it is anticipated that the market for SMEs would grow during the forecast period. Analyzing business cloud solutions can be quite beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises.



Vertical Outlook



By Vertical, the Cloud Performance Management Market is segregated into BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Energy and Utilities, and Others. In 2021, the BFSI segment procured the largest revenue share of the cloud performance management market. Given that it deals with financial data, the BFSI vertical is essential. Economic developments have a big impact on this sector. Financial institutions now see cloud computing as being more crucial than ever to remain competitive due to regulatory codes and standards and the demand for innovative services. A considerable proportion of financial institutions are considering hybrid & multi-cloud approaches to avoid vendor lock-in.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Cloud Performance Management Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the cloud performance management market. The United States and Canada have the region’s fastest expanding economies. In terms of infrastructural development, innovation and development, and R&D activities, the US is among the most advanced regions. There are several options available for the implementation of cloud performance management services and solutions. The majority of US cloud service companies assist businesses of all sizes in growing more quickly.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the forerunners in the Cloud Performance Management Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (App Dynamics), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation are some of the key innovators in Cloud Performance Management Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard enterprise Company, VMware, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Dynatrace, Cisco Systems, Inc. (App Dynamics) and BMC Software, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Cloud Performance Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2022: Oracle partnered with Claro, a subsidiary of América Móvil. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to launch the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services across private as well as public sector enterprises within Columbia.



Apr-2022: VMware came into a partnership with Deloitte, the largest professional services network. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to develop Deloitte VMware Distributed Cloud practice with the aim to help customers in transforming their businesses as well as industries by deploying and employing distributed cloud architectures more effectively.



Apr-2022: Dynatrace came into a partnership with Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon. Under this partnership, the companies would focus on the joint development of products and solutions while also improving their go-to-market partnership with joint activities, like sponsorships, events, and customer solutions workshops.



Mar-2022: Dynatrace came into a partnership with Redi2 Technologies, a revenue management, and hosted fee-billing solutions provider. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to offer improved real-time smart monitoring along with performance capabilities to the users of Redi2 Revenue Manager.



Mar-2022: Cisco partnered with Coforge, a digital services and solutions provider. With this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a new Performance Monitoring-as-a-Service portfolio for business-critical applications.



Feb-2022: Hewlett Packard teamed up with Ayar Labs, an optical I/O solution for high bandwidth and low latency applications. This collaboration aimed to bring a new wave of data center innovation through the development of silicon photonics solutions built on optical I/O technology.



Feb-2022: Microsoft India signed an MoU with Larsen & Toubro, an Indian multinational conglomerate. Under this agreement, the companies would focus on the development of a regulated sector-based cloud portfolio in order to empower customers through the best-in-class cloud infrastructure and computing services. Moreover, the companies would also roll out a defined range of large consumers within regulated sectors with the aim to develop roadmaps and architectures to modernize their conventional data centers.



Dec-2021: Microsoft teamed up with Temenos, a company specializing in enterprise software. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to address the demand for banking and SaaS services from banks with the development of a new financial services portfolio.



Aug-2021: Microsoft joined hands with EY, a multinational professional services partnership. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate the business ingenuity of EY into Microsoft’s cloud technologies in order to develop a long-term value for their customers. In addition, the collaboration would also emphasize on developing new solutions as well as platforms that aid organizations in addressing societal and business challenges.



Jul-2021: Microsoft collaborated with NEC, a Japanese multinational information technology and electronics company. With this partnership, the companies aimed to utilize Microsoft’s Azure and 365 along with the network and IT expertise of NEC with the aim to aid public sector and enterprise customers in expediting digital transformation and cloud adoption initiatives.



Jun-2021: BMC came into a partnership with Snow Software, a global leader in technology intelligence. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to aid IT teams in developing agility, maintaining stability, and boosting growth.



May-2020: BMC entered into a partnership with RAH Infotech, a specialty technology distributor. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to provide a suit of data analytics, service assurance, as well as automation solutions to enterprises.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2022: Dynatrace introduced the session replays feature into its analytics capabilities. This product expansion aimed to complement the existing portfolio of the company by offering functions, like metrics, logs, and traces through its observability platform.



Jun-2022: Cisco released AppDynamics Cloud, a cloud-native observability platform. The new solution aimed to enable IT teams to provide seamless digital experiences to enterprises and other end-users through its usability, simplicity, and intuitiveness.



Jun-2022: Hewlett Packard the new HPE solutions, the first major server provider delivering a novel range of cloud-native compute solutions. This launch aimed to offer an extensible, agile, and reliable compute foundation to enterprises and service providers to propel and accelerate innovation.



Jun-2022: VMware rolled out VMware vSAN+ and VMware vSphere+. The new solutions aimed to aid enterprises in leveraging the advantages of the cloud in their prevailing on-premises infrastructure by eliminating any kind of disruptions within their hosts and workloads.



May-2022: Dynatrace unveiled OpenFeature. The new solution aimed to allow SRE and DevOps teams to control application functionality at runtime without the need to implement a new code with the aim to streamline and expedite the delivery of customized experiences.



May-2022: Riverbed launched a SaaS-delivered AlluvioTM Unified Observability solution, a Beta program for its cloud-native. The new solution aimed to avail its cloud-native for large-scale production data environments for enterprises. In addition, this launch would also allow beta participants to test, alter, and validate Alluvio.



Apr-2022: VMware unveiled VMware vRealize Cloud Management Services in India. This launch aimed to allow businesses to expedite their SaaS-based Multi-Cloud Management. In addition, the new solution provided a number of customers with the robust ability to deploy and operate infrastructure, platform services, and applications throughout multi-cloud.



Jan-2022: Oracle released the Oracle Cloud for Telcos, a range of cloud solutions built on OCI. This launch aimed to allow telcos to bring novel applications or modernize existing workloads by offering more than 80 cloud services.



Nov-2021: BMC introduced new capabilities to its BMC Helix and Control-M products. With this product expansion, the company aimed to comply with the requirements of modern data management and operations via highly distributed infrastructures.



Oct-2021: IBM launched DAPPER, an AI-enabled managed analytics solution, in collaboration with Deloitte. This launch aimed to complement the alliance of companies to help them in propelling the adoption of hybrid cloud as well as AI across the enterprise.



Jun-2021: Cognizant introduced a new dedicated Google Business Group. The new unit aimed to aid in bolstering shared customers’ cloud modernization experiences.



Mar-2021: Oracle unveiled Oracle Cloud Lift Services. The new offering aimed to provide expanded access to Oracle customers to cloud engineering resources as well as technical tools to rapidly transfer their workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



Mar-2021: IBM rolled out IBM Cloud Satellite. The new product aimed to enable enterprise customers to operate consistent cloud services remotely in any environment. Furthermore, this launch would offer the customers a secure and consistent range of cloud services.



Feb-2021: Microsoft India introduced Azure Stack, a hyper-converged infrastructure solution. Through this launch, the company aimed to incorporate the scalability, flexibility, and price-performance benefits of hyper-converged infrastructure through native Azure hybrid capabilities to provide seamless access to Microsoft Azure to organizations.



Oct-2020: Oracle launched the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform, a monitoring, management, and observability platform. The new solution aimed to bring a set of services to aid in logging analytics, application performance monitoring, database management, and operations Insights.



Jul-2020: Riverbed rolled out flexible SaaS offerings, a set of new cloud-based offerings. This launch aimed to expedite and offer a consistent user experience. Moreover, the new portfolio would also allow companies to deliver expanded flexibility to employees to work remotely and optimize productivity and performance for leading SaaS apps over a number of office locations as well as remote users.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: Cisco took over Opsani, a software company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its vision to expand its product and engineering team along with the capabilities of its platform to more effectively cloud-native environments and enterprise-scale.



Nov-2021: Cisco acquired Replex, a governance and cost management platform, provider. With this acquisition, the company aimed to grow its engineering and product capabilities with a vision to expand and accelerate product capabilities, which observe enterprise-scale cloud-native environments.



Sep-2021: Hewlett Packard acquired Zerto, a leader in cloud data management and protection. This acquisition aimed to strengthen the position of E GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform within the data protection market through the tools and capabilities of Zerto.



Sep-2021: Dynatrace completed its acquisition of SpectX, a high-speed parsing and query analytics company. This acquisition aimed to propel the convergence of security and observability for modern hybrid multi-cloud environments by advancing the observability and application security analytics capabilities of Dynatrace’s Software Intelligence Platform.



Oct-2021: Cisco took over Epsagona, a modern observability company. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to accelerate and expand its comprehensive Full-Stack Observability roadmap.



Jun-2021: IBM took over Turbonomic, an ARM and NPM software provider. With this acquisition, the company aimed to complement the launch of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps in order to automate and systemize IT Operations leveraging AI.



Feb-2021: Cognizant took over Linium, a cloud transformation consultancy group. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to leverage Linium’s capabilities in order to expand its expertise as well as capabilities in unlocking business value through Cloud Technology.



Jun-2020: BMC completed its acquisition of Compuware, a leader in providing mainframe application development, delivery, and performance solutions. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to modernize the mainframe environments of customers.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2022: Microsoft expanded its geographical footprint in India with the launch of its cloud services in Pune. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to offer support to Indian customers in building as well as operating workloads and applications.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solutions



• Services



By Deployment Type



• Public Cloud



• Private Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• SMEs



By Vertical



• BFSI



• IT & Telecom



• Retail & Consumer Goods



• Manufacturing



• Government & Public Sector



• Energy & Utilities



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Hewlett-Packard enterprise Company



• VMware, Inc.



• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



• Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Thoma Bravo)



• Dynatrace



• Cisco Systems, Inc. (App Dynamics)



• BMC Software, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________