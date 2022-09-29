New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-use Flexible Endoscope Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323899/?utm_source=GNW





Complex device design makes the foolproof reprocessing of devices difficult, attracting superbugs and leading to infection risks.



The increased risk of infection associated with reusable endoscopes, especially duodenoscopes, bronchoscopes, and cystoscopes, is boosting the transition to disposable scopes.



For instance, in the United States, the latest adverse event reports related to infection from contaminated scopes prompted the US FDA to recommend making endoscopes fully disposable or opting for endoscope design modifications.



Government recommendations and preventive efforts, policies, and reimbursement programs have successfully powered innovation for efficient new technologies in the endoscopy market as single-use endoscopes are being increasingly recommended, specifically, duodenoscopes and bronchoscopes.



Moreover, the massive surgical backlog created by COVID-19 restrictions fuels the shift to single-use endoscopes as no setup time is associated with this technology, thereby driving workflow improvements; furthermore, faster room turnover can be achieved.



Hence, not only is OR time and cost curtailed but the technology also enables an increased number of endoscopic procedures daily.



As surgeries are the major revenue earners for hospitals, the use of single-use endoscopes promises increased return on investment (RoI).To reduce infection risks in reusable endoscopes, endoscope original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are making certain parts disposable, such as distal endcaps and elevator shafts.



As these parts are difficult to clean during reprocessing, disposable parts are used to prevent infection.



However, cost and sustainability are the major restraints hindering the increased adoption of these disposable scopes.



This This research service analyzes these factors in detail and provides an all-encompassing market analysis of single-use endoscopes.



Author: Suchismita Das

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323899/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________