Seener Upgrades To Version 2.0 And Greatly Improves User Experience

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2021, Seener has partnered with major exchanges, and has reached global market strategic consensus with Binance, FTX and Coinbase, and has been conducting automated quantitative trading and user asset management through these platforms. By doing these, Seener is setting foot in Metaverse.

In response to the global promotion strategy of digital assets, Seener is actively looking for those regions and countries where trade is restricted to provide them with digital asset services and trade settlement support. Seener has participated in global digital currency research and promotion since 2020, and also provides digital asset trading services for global small and medium-sized enterprises. The outbreak of the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war caused a large number of unemployment and poverty. The low exchange rate and banking restrictions have greatly increased the private demand for international trade and financial settlement.

Seener adopts global development strategy driven by strong market expansion

Seener team has not only gained the support of a large group of users this year, but also attracted a large number of support and new blood from top financial institutions such as Singapore and Wall Street. After plenty of outstanding talents joined the team, Seener proposed a marketing plan of building a global AI quantitative trading service platform.

Seener not only provides financial services and additional sources of income for people around the world, but also actively unites various international investment institutions to participate in matters such as poverty alleviation, employment and investment. Under the influence of this measure, global WEB3 transactions increased by nearly 80% in Q2 and Q3 of 2022 despite the global market downturn. In the future, with the support of Seener, more and more people around the world will participate in the WEB3 digital economy, metaverse ecology and other digital asset application ecologies.

Seener has received a lot of support from users in Europe and the United States, and Seener decided to expand its business to the global market with the appeal and support of users. One of the global users said: "Europe is one of the regions where digital asset trading is very active, but there are very few investors who understand and are familiar with high-frequency trading. For an investor like me, who prefers stable returns and a conservative investment style, high-frequency trading fits me, so I spent lots of time choosing a good-enough high-frequency trading platform, and that was Seener."

Version 1.0 of the system is currently unable to meet the rapidly growing market demand of Seener, especially the current API port, which cannot meet the investment needs of users. In order to better serve customers in the global market, Seener will upgrade its own API port authority in version 2.0, and start deep cooperation with more global crypto asset exchanges, allowing more users to participate in Seener AI quantitative trading.

Enhanced user experience in version 2.0:

Seener will officially start the system upgrade on October 1st, when the entire website UI and user experience pages will be updated. New features and activities will be launched as well.

1: After registering an account through the official website, users can get a one-time free withdrawal by binding their personal email.

2: The front end of the client is set up with a newbie video answer, guide and video tutorial, users can get a reward of ETH after watching them and completing the task.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact Details

Contact Person : John Keneth

Email : info@seener.org

Company : Seener

Location : Singapore, Singapore

