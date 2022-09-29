EnreachDAO (“$NRCH”) Announce NRCH Airdrop to Yaggr Stakers

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnreachDAO, a blockchain company specialised in tokenizing trade receivables, has announced at least 79,000 NRCH will be distributed to Yaggr users participating in the ygNRCH and ygNRCHWBNB strategies on Saturday 8th October 2022.



On June 28th 2022 EnreachDAO released the Yaggr protocol showcasing standardised vault strategies using composite ERC-4626 tokens for deposits of the NRCH utility token.

“The yield generated is as a result of the NRCH utility tokens transactional volume on the SushiSwap decentralised exchange for both Ethereum and Binance Chain blockchain networks,” said Neven Maleš, Community Manager of EnreachDAO.

EnreachDAO’s products enable holders of specific assets and market makers to raise and deploy liquidity whilst managing or hedging risk. EnreachDAO smart contracts bring real world assets and transactions onto the blockchain utilising fungible and non-fungible technologies.

“Half of 79,000 NRCH will be distributed to at least 359 wallets, proportional to the amount of NRCH staked in the Yaggr ERC4626 ygNRCH single sided staking strategy,” stated Neven.

“The other half will be distributed to users who staked NRCH-WBNB SushiSwap liquidity pool (LP) token, in the Yaggr ERC4626 ygNRCHWBNB strategy,” added Neven.

“The NRCH distribution into these ERC4626 strategies represents an approximate 4% immediate yield for ygNRCH participants. This yield will be air dropped into the Yaggr ygNRCH ERC4626 strategy,” commented Neven.

EnreachDAO interconnects real-world assets to Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain networks via composition of its smart contract products; Yaggr, KYCNFT and nReserve.

EnreachDAO will be represented by co-founder DeFiKash at CryptoExpo Dubai on the 5th and 6th of October. Individuals or parties wishing to meet with DeFiKash are invited to contact via Twitter to arrange a meeting.

About EnreachDAO

On any given day, firms in the US are owed $3 Trillion in trade receivables. By combining tokenized receivables with its blockchain interoperable technologies, EnreachDAO will open up trade credit markets to greater efficiencies and transparency.

