2B3D Shares Addiction Treatment Deliverables from BioCorRx for Phase I of Mental Health Metaverse Platform Beta

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 2B3D, a military veteran-operated mental health technology solutions firm specializing in VR, Gaming, NFTs, developing metaverse solutions for PTSD and addiction treatment, today announced the scope of deliverables from its addiction treatment partner, BioCorRx.

BioCorRx is a best-in-class addiction treatment firm that leverages a holistic mix of cognitive behavior therapy in conjunction with lifestyle modifications and medication where appropriate as prescribed by a physician for treatment of a wide array of substance use disorders. In 2B3D’s beta platform launch, coming in Q1 2023, BioCorRx will contribute digital resources from its catalog of signature behavior modification modules, which will be discoverable in the metaverse environment by the avatars of platform users.

2B3D’s end-to-end prototype for live, free PTSD treatment for military veterans allows platform users to self-identify addiction issues upon first arrival in the VR Medical Environment (VRME). Where an addiction issue is present in someone suffering from PTSD, VRx treatment for PTSD can still be initiated; but to ensure best results, addiction treatment resources and protocols should be deployed as early as possible in the process.

BioCorRx’s course modules are a popular and well-tested component of the firm’s “Beat Addiction Recovery Program,” a non-metaverse treatment therapy that is largely app-driven. Vistors to 2B3D’s Phase I environment will be able to discover course modules as NFTs, and engage with them while in the VR experience, as well as offline in other environments at their convenience.

“We are thrilled with the inclusion of select resources from BioCorRx’s therapy curriculum in our Phase I VRME,” said Robert Bell, CEO of 2B3D. “A CBT-forward, holistic approach is at the core of modern thinking when it comes to a lot of categories of behavior and lifestyle modification, and BioCorRx has been working this way for years in the addiction treatment space. There’s no doubt in my mind that visitors to our VRME who need it will get tremendous value out of these BioCorRx resources which will be discoverable as NFTs.”

Nascent addiction treatment protocols—replete with components that reflect recent trends, such as reward incentives and gamification—are more needed than ever, as the US is currently losing a titanic battle to both fentanyl and methamphetamines. While similar to morphine, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to an article from the National Institute of Health. The primary reason for this massive increase in potency is due to opioid resistant pain, easy access to illegal opioids, over prescription, and the intensely pleasurable, dreamlike euphoria that opioids cause when overused. In 2017, 59 percent of opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl , just over four times as many as the 14 percent of opioid-related deaths in 2010.

About 2B3D

Virtual reality succeeds where video conference calls fail. In 2B3D’s metaverse, military veterans will be able to reach out to mental health professionals using a customized avatar for more personalized online interactions. 2B3D is developing VRx to be more than just a portal to access VR therapy. This is where veterans can rally, regroup, play games, and spend time with friends and family, no matter where they are in the world.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com .



