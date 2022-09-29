New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RNA Sequencing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Sequencing Method, Application Area, End User Industry and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323416/?utm_source=GNW

It is a rapid method that enables profiling of whole range of RNA expressed by the cell, with increased coverage and resolution. However, the sanger sequencing method costs higher as compared to other methods and has low detection power, which reduces its scalability. Over time, this domain has witnessed several technological advancements, and different methods of RNA sequencing are now being used for differential gene and allele-specific expression, small RNA profiling, and characterization of alternative splicing patterns and system biology. Among various sequencing methods, next generation sequencing (NGS) introduced by Lynx Therapeutics in 2000, has emerged as a preferred choice across the industry. It is a high throughput, parallel genome sequencing technology, which enables whole genome and whole exome sequencing. It enables reduction in overall cost and process time. Despite the various technological advancements in RNA sequencing, there are several existing challenges, including difficulty in sequencing of large genes, shortage of human resources and lack of tools for data manipulation and analysis. In addition, establishment and maintenance of next generation sequencing based facilities require high capital. In order to overcome these challenges and obtain a high-quality output, the outsourcing of RNA sequencing is considered as a preferable option, among other alternatives, by industry players.



Currently, more than 70 companies offer services related to RNA sequencing. A number of these companies are start-ups that have been established in the past decade. In addition, several stakeholders are engaged in the development of proprietary technologies in order to overcome the errors related to amplification and duplication rates while sequencing. Further, over 340 patents related to RNA sequencing have been recently filed / granted, which demonstrates the innovation and continuous research efforts in this domain. Moreover, over the last few years, grants worth USD 486 million have been awarded by National Institutes of Health to support the ongoing R&D efforts in this domain. Driven by the growing interest of various stakeholders and the wide applicability of this technique, we believe that the RNA sequencing services industry is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘RNA Sequencing Services Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Sequencing Method (Next Generation Sequencing Method, and Other Methods), Application Area (Diagnostic and Research), End User Industry (Academic and Research, Clinics and Hospital, Pharmaceutical Industry and Others), Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the RNA sequencing services market. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of RNA sequencing service providers.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A general overview of RNA sequencing, along with information on the key steps involved in the process, details on the various types, methods and applications of RNA sequencing, as well as the advantages and limitations associated with RNA sequencing. It further includes details on the different types of RNA sequencing platforms.

A detailed overview of the market landscape of RNA sequencing service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), region of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MENA). In addition, the chapter features information on the various offerings of such service providers, including type of RNA sequencing service(s), type of platform (Illumina, PacBio, Nanopore and others), turnaround time, type of sample (human, animal, plant, microorganisms and others) and volume of sample.

A competitiveness analysis of RNA sequencing service providers, located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The analysis compares service providers on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as experience of the company (in terms of number of years since it was established), service portfolio strength (in terms of number of RNA sequencing services offered, number of samples and turnaround time) and platform diversity (in terms of number of RNA sequencing services offered via respective sequencing platforms).

Elaborate profiles of key players involved in providing services for RNA sequencing. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its service portfolio and recent developments, along with an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of grants awarded to various research institutes for projects related to RNA sequencing, since 2018, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of grant awarded, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant, activity code, study section, type of organization, emerging focus areas, popular NIH departments, popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants and amount awarded), prominent program officers and location of recipient organizations.

An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted for RNA sequencing, since 2018, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, leading players and individual assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period). In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis, highlighting the leading patents (in terms of number of citations).

A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of customers, bargaining power of RNA sequencing service providers, threats of substitute services and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter’s Five Forces framework.

A case study on NGS library preparation kits, based on type of platform, amount of sample, turnaround time, storage temperature, type of sequencing(s), kit components, type of sample. In addition, it includes a study on NGS library preparation kit developers, featuring analyses based on their year of establishment, company size and geographical presence.

An insightful analysis, highlighting financial attributes (payback period, total cash inflow, and earning potential of platforms) that need to be taken into consideration by various RNA sequencing service providers to facilitate decision making to employ sequencing platform.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current market size and the future potential associated with the RNA sequencing services market, over the coming 13 years. We have provided informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of sequencing method (next generation sequencing method and other methods), application area (diagnostic and research), end user industry (academic and research, clinics and hospital, pharmaceutical industry, and others), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the market’s evolution.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. The information is primarily useful for us to draw out our opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent views on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in offering RNA sequencing services?

What is the average turnaround time of RNA sequencing services currently offered?

What is the relative competitiveness of different RNA sequencing service providers?

How has the intellectual property landscape of RNA sequencing evolved over the years?

Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting research related to RNA sequencing?

Which type of next generation sequencing kits are being used to collect samples for RNA sequencing?

Which sequencing platform is likely to offer highest earning potential to service providers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



