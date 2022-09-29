New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323417/?utm_source=GNW

In fact, in 2021, cell and gene therapy developers raised capital worth more than USD 20 billion, registering an increase of 19% from the amount raised in 2020 (~USD 17 billion). It is worth highlighting that, in February 2022, the USFDA approved second CAR-T therapy, CARVYKTI™, developed by Johnson and Johnson, which can be used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Additionally, close to 1,500 clinical trials are being conducted, globally, for the evaluation of cell and gene therapies. Over time, it has been observed that the clinical success of these therapies relies on the design and type of gene delivery vector used (in therapy development and / or administration). At present, several innovator companies are actively engaged in the development / production of viral vectors and / or non-viral vectors for cell and gene therapies. In this context, it is worth mentioning that, over the past few years, multiple viral vector and non-viral vector based vaccine candidates have been developed against COVID-19 (caused by novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2) and oncological disorders; this is indicative of lucrative opportunities for companies that have the required capabilities to manufacture vectors and gene therapies.



The viral and non-viral vector manufacturing landscape features a mix of industry players (well-established companies, mid-sized firms and start-ups / small companies), as well as several academic institutes. It is worth highlighting that several companies that have the required capabilities and facilities to manufacturing vectors for both in-house requirements and offer contract services (primarily to ensure the optimum use of their resources and open up additional revenue generation opportunities) have emerged in this domain. Further, in order to produce more effective and affordable vectors, several stakeholders are integrating various novel technologies; these technologies are likely to improve the scalability and quality of the resultant therapy. In addition, this industry has also witnessed a significant increase in the partnership and expansion activities over the past few years, with several companies having been acquired by the larger firms. Given the growing demand for interventions that require genetic modification, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (5th Edition) by Scale of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical and Commercial), Type of Vector (AAV Vector, Adenoviral Vector, Lentiviral Vector, Retroviral Vector, Plasmid DNA and Others), Application Area (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy and Vaccine), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Rare Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Sensory Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Musco-skeletal Disorders, Blood Disorders, Immunological Diseases, and Others), and Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies having in-house manufacturing facilities. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An overview of the current status of the market with respect to the players engaged (both industry and non-industry) in the manufacturing of viral, non-viral and other novel types of vectors and gene therapies. It features information on the year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of product manufactured (vector and gene therapy / cell therapy / vaccine), location of manufacturing facilities, type of manufacturers (in-house and contract services), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of vector manufactured (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, plasmid DNA and others) and application area (gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccine and others).

An analysis of the technologies offered / developed by the companies enagaged in this domain, based on the type of technology (viral vector related platform, non-viral vector related platform and others), type of manufacturer (vector manufacturing, gene delivery, product manufacturing, transduction / transfection, vector packaging and other), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of vector involved (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, non-viral and other viral vectors), application area (gene therapy, cell therapy, vcaccine and others). It also highlights the most prominent players within this domain, in terms of number of technologies.

A region-wise, company competitiveness analysis, highlighting key players engaged in the manufacturing of vectors and gene therapies, across key geographical areas, featuring a four-dimensional bubble representation, taking into consideration supplier strength (based on experience in this field), manufacturing strength (type of product manufactured, number of manufacturing facilites and number of application areas), service strength (scale of operation, number of vectors manufactured and geographical reach) and company size (small, mid-sized and large).

Elaborate profiles of key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (shortlisted based on proprietary criterion). Each profile features an overview of the company / organization, its financial performance (if available), information related to its manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing technology and an informed future outlook.

Tabulated profiles of the other key players headquartered in different regions across the globe (shortlisted based on proprietary criterion). Each profile features an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its manufacturing capabilities, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of partnerships and collaborations established in this domain since 2015; it includes details of deals that were / are focused on the manufacturing of vectors, which were analyzed on the basis of year of partnership, type of partnership (manufacturing agreement, product / technology licensing, product development, merger / acqusition, research and development agreement, process development / optimization, service alliance, production asset / facility acquisition, supply agreement and others), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of vector involved (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, plasmid and others), region and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships).

An analysis of the expansions related to viral vector and non-viral vector manufacturing, which have been undertaken since 2015, based on several parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion (new facility / plant establishment, facility expansion, technology installation / expansion, capacity expansion, service expansion and others), type of vector (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, plasmid and others), application area (gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccine and others) and geographical location of the expansion.

An analysis evaluating the potential strategic partners (comparing vector based therapy developers and vector purification product developers) for vector and gene therapy product manufacturers, based on several parameters, such as developer strength, product strength, type of vector, therapeutic area, pipeline strength (preclinical and clinical).

An overview of other viral / non-viral gene delivery approaches that are currently being researched for the development of therapies involving genetic modification.

An in-depth analysis of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers, featuring three schematic representations, a three dimensional grid analysis, representing the distribution of vector manufacturers (on the basis of type of vector) across various scales of operation and type of manufacturer (in-house operations and contract manufacturing services), a heat map of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers based on the type of vector (AAV, adenoviral vector, lentiviral vector, retroviral vector and plasmid DNA) and type of organization (industry (small, mid-sized and large) and non-industry), and a schematic world map representation, highlighting the headquarters and geographical location of key vector manufacturing hubs.

An analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of vectors, featuring different models / approaches that may be adopted by product developers / manufacturers in order to decide the prices of proprietary vectors.

An estimate of the overall, installed vector manufacturing capacity of industry players based on the information available in the public domain, and insights generated via both secondary and primary research. The analysis also highlights the distribution of the global capacity by company size (small, mid-sized and large), scale of operation (clinical and commercial), type of vector (viral vector and plasmid DNA) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world).

An informed estimate of the annual demand for viral and non-viral vectors, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating vector-based therapies; the analysis also takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

A discussion on the factors driving the market and various challenges associated with the vector production process.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of drug developers, bargaining power of vector and gene therapy manufacturers, threats of substitute technologies and rivalry among existing competitors.



One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current market size and the future opportunity associated with the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market, over the coming decade. Based on various parameters, such as the likely increase in number of clinical studies, anticipated growth in target patient population, existing price variations across different types of vectors, and the anticipated success of gene therapy products (considering both approved and late-stage clinical candidates), we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of vector (AAV vector, adenoviral vector, lentiviral vector, retroviral vector, plasmid DNA and others), application area (gene therapy, cell therapy and vaccine), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, rare disorders, neurological disorders, sensory disorders, metabolic disorders, musco-skeletal disorders, blood disorders, immunological diseases, and others) and geographical region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from both secondary and primary research. For the purpose of the study, we invited over 300 stakeholders to participate in a survey to solicit their opinions on upcoming opportunities and challenges that must be considered for a more inclusive growth. The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry and non-industry players:

Menzo Havenga (Chief Executive Officer and President, Batavia Biosciences)

Nicole Faust (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals)

Cedric Szpirer (Former Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics)

Olivier Boisteau, (Co-Founder / President, Clean Cells), Laurent Ciavatti (Former Business Development Manager, Clean Cells) and Xavier Leclerc (Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells)

Alain Lamproye (Former President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep)

Joost van den Berg (Former Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit)

Bakhos A Tannous (Director, MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital)

Eduard Ayuso, DVM, PhD (Scientific Director, Translational Vector Core, University of Nantes)

Colin Lee Novick (Managing Director, CJ Partners)

Semyon Rubinchik (Scientific Director, ACGT)

Astrid Brammer (Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm)

Marco Schmeer (Project Manager, Plasmid Factory) and Tatjana Buchholz (Former Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory)

Brain M Dattilo (Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Beatrice Araud (ATMP Key Account Manager, EFS-West Biotherapy)

Nicolas Grandchamp (R&D Leader, GEG Tech)

Géraldine Guérin-Peyrou (Director of Marketing and Technical Support, Polypus Transfection)

Naiara Tejados, Head of Marketing and Technology Development, VIVEBiotech)

Jeffery Hung (Independent Consultant)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market may evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the period 2022-2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players (contract service providers and in-house manufacturers) engaged in the development of vectors and gene therapies?

Which regions are the current manufacturing hubs for vectors and gene therapies?

Which type of vector related technologies are presently offered / being developed by the stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Which companies are likely to partner with viral and non-viral vector contract manufacturing service providers?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What type of expansion initiatives are being undertaken by players in this domain?

What are the various emerging viral and non-viral vectors used by players for the manufacturing of genetically modified therapies?

What are the strengths and threats for the stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the current, global demand for viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 is a general introduction to the various types of viral and non-viral vectors. It includes a detailed discussion on the design, manufacturing requirements, advantages, limitations and applications of the currently available gene delivery vehicles. The chapter also features the clinical and approved pipeline of genetically modified therapies. Further, it includes a review of the latest trends and innovations in the contemporary vector manufacturing market.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of close to 150 companies, featuring both contract service providers and in-house manufacturers that are actively involved in the production of viral vectors and / or gene therapies utilizing viral vectors. The chapter provides details on the year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of product manufactured (vector and gene therapy / cell therapy / vaccine), location of manufacturing facilities, type of manufacturer (in-house and contract services), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of vector manufactured (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, plasmid DNA and others) and application area (gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccine and others).



Chapter 5 provides an overview of close to 70 industry players that are actively involved in the production of plasmid DNA and other non-viral vectors and / or gene therapies utilizing non-viral vectors. The chapter provides details on the the year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of product manufactured (vector and gene therapy / cell therapy / vaccine), location of plasmid DNA manufacturing facilities, type of manufacturer (in-house and contract services), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and application area (gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccine and others).



Chapter 6 provides an overview of close to 90 non-industry players (academia and research institutes) that are actively involved in the production of vectors (both viral and non-viral) and / or gene therapies. The chapter provides details on the year of establishment, type of manufacturer (in-house and contract services), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, type of vector manufactured (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, plasmid DNA and others) and application area (gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccine and others).



Chapter 7 features an in-depth analysis of the technologies offered / developed by the companies engaged in this domain, based on the type of technology (viral vector and non-viral vector related platform), purpose of technology (vector manufacturing, gene delivery, product manufacturing, transduction / transfection, vector packaging and other), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commerical), type of vector involved (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, non-viral and other viral vectors), application area (gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccine and others) and leading technology providers.



Chapter 8 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of vector manufacturers across key geographical areas, featuring a four-dimensional bubble representation, taking into consideration supplier strength (based on its experience in this field), manufacturing strength (type of product manufactured, number of manufacturing facilities and number of application area), service strength (scale of operation, number of vectors manufactured and geographical reach) and company size (small, mid-sized and large).



Chapter 9 features detailed profiles of some of the key players that have the capability to manufacture viral vectors / plasmid DNA in North America. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on vector manufacturing facilities, manufacturing experience and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 10 features detailed profiles of some of the key players that have the capability to manufacture viral vectors / plasmid DNA in Europe. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on vector manufacturing facilities, manufacturing experience and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 11 features detailed profiles of some of the key players that have the capability to manufacture viral vectors / plasmid DNA in Asia-Pacific. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on vector manufacturing facilities, manufacturing experience and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 12 features tabulated profiles of the other key players that have the capability to manufacture viral vectors / plasmid DNA. Each profile features an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its manufacturing capabilities, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 13 features in-depth analysis and discussion of the various partnerships inked between the players in this market, during the period, 2015-2022, covering analysis based on parameters such as year of partnership, type of partnership(manufacturing agreement, product / technology licensing, product development, merger / acquisition, research and development agreement, process development / optimization, service alliance, production asset / facility acquisition, supply agreement and others), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and type of vector (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, plasmid and others) most active players (in terms of number of partnerships).



Chapter 14 features an elaborate discussion and analysis of the various expansions that have been undertaken, since 2015. Further, the expansion activities in this domain have been analyzed on the basis of year of expansion, type of expansion (new facility / plant establishment, facility expansion, technology installation / expansion, capacity expansion, service expansion and others), geographical location of the facility, type of vector (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral, plasmid and others) and application area (gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccine and others).



Chapter 15 highlights potential strategic partners (vector based therapy developers and vector purification product developers) for vector and gene therapy product manufacturers, based on several parameters, such as developer strength, product strength, type of vector, therapeutic area, pipeline strength (clinical and preclinical). The analysis aims to provide the necessary inputs to the product developers, enabling them to make the right decisions to collaborate with industry stakeholders with relatively more initiatives in the domain.



Chapter 16 provides detailed information on other viral / non-viral vectors. These include alphavirus vectors, Bifidobacterium longum vectors, Listeria monocytogenes vectors, myxoma virus based vectors, Sendai virus based vectors, self-complementary vectors (improved versions of AAV), minicircle DNA and Sleeping Beauty transposon vectors (non-viral gene delivery approach) and chimeric vectors, that are currently being utilized by pharmaceutical players to develop gene therapies, T-cell therapies and certain vaccines, as well. This chapter presents overview on all the aforementioned types of vectors, along with examples of companies that use them in their proprietary products. It also includes examples of companies that are utilizing specific technology platforms for the development / manufacturing of some of these novel vectors.



Chapter 17 presents a collection of key insights derived from the study. It includes a grid analysis, highlighting the distribution of viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturers on the basis of their scale of operation and type of manufacturer (fulfilling in-house requirement / contract service provider). In addition, it consists of a heat map of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers based on the type of vector (AAV, adenoviral vector, lentiviral vector, retroviral vector and plasmid DNA) and type of organization (industry (small, mid-sized and large) and non-industry). The chapter also consists of six world map representations of manufacturers of viral / non-viral vectors (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral vectors, and plasmid DNA), depicting the most active geographies in terms of the presence of the organizations. Furthermore, we have provided a schematic world map representation to highlight the geographical locations of key vector manufacturing hubs across different continents.



Chapter 18 highlights our views on the various factors that may be taken into consideration while pricing viral vectors / plasmid DNA. It features discussions on different pricing models / approaches that manufacturers may choose to adopt to decide the prices of their proprietary products.

Chapter 19 features an informed analysis of the overall installed capacity of the vectors and gene therapy manufacturers. The analysis is based on meticulously collected data (via both secondary and primary research) on reported capacities of various small, mid-sized and large companies, distributed across their respective facilities. The results of this analysis were used to establish an informed opinion on the vector production capabilities of the organizations by company size (small, mid-sized and large), scale of operation (clinical and commercial), type of vector (viral vector and plasmid DNA) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world).



Chapter 20 features an informed estimate of the annual demand for viral and non-viral vectors, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating vector-based therapies. This section offers an opinion on the required scale of supply (in terms of vector manufacturing services) in this market. For the purpose of estimating the current clinical demand, we considered the active clinical studies of different types of vector-based therapies that have been registered till date. The data was analyzed on the basis of various parameters, such as number of annual clinical doses, trial location, and the enrolled patient population across different geographies. Further, in order to estimate the commercial demand, we considered the marketed vector-based therapies, based on various parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.



Chapter 21 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of vector and gene therapy manufacturing market till the year 2030. We have segmented the financial opportunity on the basis of type of vector (AAV vector, adenoviral vector, lentiviral vector, retroviral vector, plasmid DNA and others), application area (gene therapy, cell therapy and vaccine), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, rare disorders, neurological disorders, sensory disorders, metabolic disorders, musco-skeletal disorders, blood disorders, immunological diseases, and others), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world). Due to the uncertain nature of the market, we have presented three different growth tracks outlined as the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios.



Chapter 22 highlights the qualitative analysis on the five competitive forces prevalent in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of drug developers, bargaining power of vector and gene therapy manufacturers, threats of substitute technologies and rivalry among existing competitors.



Chapter 23 provides details on the various factors associated with popular viral vectors and plasmid DNA that act as market drivers and the various challenges associated with the production process. This information has been validated by soliciting the opinions of several industry stakeholders active in this domain.



Chapter 24 presents insights from the survey conducted on over 300 stakeholders involved in the development of different types of gene therapy vectors. The participants, who were primarily Director / CXO level representatives of their respective companies, helped us develop a deeper understanding on the nature of their services and the associated commercial potential.



Chapter 25 summarizes the entire report, highlighting various facts related to contemporary market trend and the likely evolution of the viral vector, non-viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing market.



Chapter 26 is a collection of transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in the vector and gene therapy manufacturing domain. In this study, we spoke to Menzo Havenga (Chief Executive Officer and President, Batavia Biosciences), Nicole Faust (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals), Cedric Szpirer (Former Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics), Olivier Boisteau, (Co-Founder / President, Clean Cells), Laurent Ciavatti (Former Business Development Manager, Clean Cells) and Xavier Leclerc (Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells), Alain Lamproye (Former President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep), Joost van den Berg (Former Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit), Bakhos A Tannous (Director, MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital), Eduard Ayuso, DVM, PhD (Scientific Director, Translational Vector Core, University of Nantes), Colin Lee Novick (Managing Director, CJ Partners), Semyon Rubinchik (Scientific Director, ACGT), Astrid Brammer (Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm), Marco Schmeer (Project Manager, Plasmid Factory) and Tatjana Buchholz (Former Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory), Brain M Dattilo (Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing), Beatrice Araud (ATMP Key Account Manager, EFS-West Biotherapy), Nicolas Grandchamp (R&D Leader, GEG Tech), Géraldine Guérin-Peyrou (Director of Marketing and Technical Support, Polypus Transfection), Naiara Tejados, Head of Marketing and Technology Development, VIVEBiotech) and Jeffery Hung (Independent Consultant)



Chapter 27 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 28 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323417/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________