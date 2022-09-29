PCT Announces 21st Century Energy Inc Contract

LITTLE RIVER, SC, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL): 21st Century Energy Inc, a subsidiary of PCTL, is pleased to announce an executed contract with a large oil service company in the western United States. PCTL recently formed two subsidiaries: 21st Century Energy, Inc. and 21st Century Healthcare, Inc. The subsidiaries were formed so each one could focus on their respective industries. 21st Century Energy provides EPA-approved low-toxic, environmentally friendly biocide to the oil and gas industry used downhole for remediation and elimination of highly toxic hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and its associated bacteria. H2S can destroy equipment, delay, or cancel the sale of produced oil, add to the disposal costs of byproducts, and create a safety risk to those working around the well site, or in the transportation, processing of produced products. Refineries pay more per barrel for sweet oil than oil containing H2S or from sour wells allowing oil producers to maximize profits. Our biocide is also used by the fracking industry to disinfect fracking water facilities. 21st Century Energy, Inc. shipped (3) large volume machines to the oil service company last week.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, eco-friendly disinfecting, cleaning, and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation, 21st Century Healthcare, Inc. and 21st Century Energy, Inc.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; benefits arising from the transfer of assets into the two subsidiaries; the ability of the subsidiaries to attract investment and strategic alliance opportunities; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

