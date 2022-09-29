Plant-based Vaccines Market to Gain Value of US$ 2.34 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The plant-based vaccines market forecast by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global market is expected to gain a value of US$ 2.34 Bn by the end of 2031. This aside, the report states that the market is expected to show expansion at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Companies operating in the plant-based vaccines market are focusing on the development of next-gen plant-based expression technologies that can assist in decreasing the time and cost linked to conventional vaccines. While players operating in the plant-based vaccines market are experiencing problems associated with the 3rd generation vaccines development, they are focusing on the utilization of next-gen technologies that can assist them in manufacturing edible vaccines, which are effectual against animal and human-associated disorders and offer convenience to the end-users, state analysts of a TMR report.

Plant-based Vaccines Market: Key Findings

With rise in the prevalence of various infectious diseases globally, the government authorities of several developed and developing nations are taking initiatives in order to spread awareness about such health conditions, state analysts of a TMR study on the plant-based vaccines market. Moreover, they are focusing on the development of effective solutions in order to address such pandemic situations. This aside, several governments are increasing researches in order to develop effectual treatment solutions for infections health disorders. Such factors are driving the growth prospects in the plant-based vaccines market, note analysts at TMR.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in prevalence of varied infectious diseases including tuberculosis, retroviral infections, and endocrine disorders, viz., thyroid disorders, and diabetes. This factor is prognosticated to fuel the demand for rapid diagnostics test readers during the forecast period, states a TMR study that delivers in-depth data on the benefits of plant-based vaccines market.

North America is one of the prominent regions offering notable growth prospects for companies operating in the plant-based vaccines market. Some of the key factors driving the regional market growth include the presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases in the region, and increase in R&D investments by regional players, note analysts of a TMR review on the global plant-based vaccines market.





Plant-based Vaccines Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the prevalence of influenza across the globe is expected fuel the growth prospects in the global plant-based vaccines market

Increase in the cases of different infectious diseases globally is driving the sales growth in the market, states a TMR study that offers in-depth analysis of the refurbished plant-based vaccines market

Plant-based Vaccines Market: Competition Landscape

The plant-based vaccines market manufacturers are executing diverse strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in order to maintain their leading positions in the market

Several companies in the plant-based vaccines market are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop next-gen products

They are utilizing advanced technologies such as sonication, biolistic, and electroporation methods in order to manufacture 3rd generation plant vaccines. Such factors are anticipated to help in the rapid expansion of the plant-based vaccines market during the forecast period.





Plant-based Vaccines Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Medicago Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Fraunhofer Center for Manufacturing Innovation

iBio

EEA Consulting Engineers

ICON

Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc.

Protalix

Plant-based Vaccines Market Segmentation

Type

Bacterial Vaccine

Viral Vaccine

Others





Plant Source

Tobacco

Potato

Others





Application

Against Infectious Agents

Anti-Cancer

Against Autoimmune Disorders





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





