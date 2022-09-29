New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intraoperative Imaging Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323454/?utm_source=GNW

(Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.), Siemens Ag, Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Toshiba Corporation., Stryker Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc, Mindray Ltd., and Esaote SpA.



The global intraoperative imaging market is expected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2021 to $2.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The intraoperative imaging market is expected to grow to $3.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The intraoperative imaging market consists of sales of intraoperative imaging systems and devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that determine if an implant is properly placed or a tumor is dissected to achieve the desired outcome.It is an optical imaging technology used in surgical procedures that allow doctors to correctly visualize the anatomy of the patients.



It also increases the precision and accuracy of the surgery.



The main types of products in intraoperative imaging are intraoperative ultrasound systems, intraoperative computed tomography systems, c-arm systems, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging systems, and others.The intraoperative ultrasound system refers to a procedure that uses high-energy sound waves to visualize internal organs and tissues in real-time during surgery.



It is used in neurology surgery, oncology surgery, ENT surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications that are employed in various end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others.



North America was the largest region in the intraoperative imaging market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the intraoperative imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The intraoperative imaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides intraoperative imaging market statistics, including intraoperative imaging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an intraoperative imaging market share, detailed intraoperative imaging market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the intraoperative imaging industry.



The rising incidence of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the intraoperative imaging market going forward.The increasing prevalence of strokes, orthopedic ailments, cancer, and other disorders has augmented the need for high-precision complex surgeries.



Intraoperative imaging devices provide a real-time view of the patient’s condition during surgery, thereby improving the accuracy of surgery.For instance, according to the Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children’s Hospital, a Spain-based hospital specializing in pediatrics, gynecology, and obstetrics, nearly 5,737 procedures were performed in this surgical area, accounting for one-third of all surgeries performed in the hospital, and 50% of the surgeries conducted in this surgical block were complex.



Therefore, the rising incidence of surgeries is driving the growth of the intraoperative imaging market.



The emergence of imaging robots is a key trend gaining popularity in the intraoperative imaging market.Major companies operating in the intraoperative imaging market are focused on developing technologically advanced robots to gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in 2019, Brainlab, a Germany-based medical technology company, launched Loop-X, the first automated mobile intraoperative imaging robot for spinal surgeries that uses 2D and 3D imaging technology and automates workflow.Loop-X is a significant step forward in bringing innovative spinal surgery advances to the market.



It gives a firmer foundation on which to build new technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, augmented reality, and spatial computing. The Loop-X imaging robot expands the company’s product line and enables excellence in a wide range of surgical applications.



In December 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based provider of medical devices, acquired BK Medical for a deal amount of $1.45 billion. With this acquisition, GE Healthcare increased the scope of its pre-and post-operative ultrasound offerings to include the rapidly developing and relatively new field of real-time surgical imaging, enabling an end-to-end service across the entire continuum of care from diagnosis to therapy and beyond. BK Medical is a US-based company that manufactures intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation systems.



The countries covered in the intraoperative imaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

