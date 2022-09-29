New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grinding Machinery Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323493/?utm_source=GNW





The global grinding machinery market is expected to grow from $6.05 billion in 2021 to $6.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The grinding machinery market is expected to grow to $8.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.



The grinding machinery market consists of the sales of grinding machinery products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for grinding work pieces and delivering highly accurate products.It refers to a type of tool that removes the rough surface of a workpiece by using a rotating abrasive wheel.



Wheel, wheel head, base, saddle, table, headstock, tail stock, and cross feed are some of the parts present in a grinding machine.



The main types of products in grinding machinery include angle grinders, bench grinders, belt grinders, wet grinders, die grinders, floor grinders, surface grinders, and CNC.Angle grinders are also known as disc or side grinders.



These devices are applied mainly for grinding and polishing. These products are used by industries involved in automotive, transport machinery, general machinery, precision engineering, and other applications and they are distributed online and offline.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the grinding machinery market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the grinding machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The grinding machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides grinding machinery market statistics, including grinding machinery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a grinding machinery market share, detailed grinding machinery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the grinding machinery industry. This grinding machinery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increase in industrial automation is expected to propel the growth of the grinding machinery market going forward.Industrial automation refers to the control of machinery and the industrial process by autonomous systems such as robotics, computer software, and others.



The increasing adoption of industrial automation is expected to boost the demand for grinding machinery, as they would acquiring new machinery that is compatible with automation software and systems.According to the study published by Association for Advancing Automation in 2021, robot orders across the globe increased by 67% in the second quarter of 2021 over the same period in 2020.



Therefore, the increase in industrial automation is expected to boost demand for grinding machinery during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the grinding machinery market.Many companies operating in the grinding machinery market are using new technologies such as Computer Numerical Control (CNC), laser-based sharpening and, universal grinding machines to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2019, United Grinding Group, a Swiss precision machines manufacturer unveiled their new range of cylindrical grinders, the STUDER S121, S131, S141, and S151.This range of products delivers the highest precision and efficiency, especially for flange parts, spindle shafts, and spindle housings.



This line of products includes several kinds of universal-type models designed for high production.



In September 2019, Danobat, a Spanish grinding machines and lathe manufacturing company acquired Hembrug Machine Tools for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition provides Danobat with a stronger presence in Europe and an extended network in North America and Asia.



Hembrug Machine Tools is a Dutch-based company involved in manufacturing high-precision hard turning and hybrid hard turning grinding machines.



The countries covered in the grinding machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323493/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________