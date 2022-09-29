New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biomass Gasification Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323495/?utm_source=GNW





The global biomass gasification market is expected to grow from $90.56 billion in 2021 to $98.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The biomass gasification market is expected to grow to $139.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.



The biomass gasification market consists of sales of biomass gasification by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to reduce pollution in the soil and water and are environmentally beneficial, and produce organic fertilizer.Biomass gasification refers to the proven technology pathway that converts biomass to hydrogen and other products without burning through a controlled process including heat, steam, and oxygen.



It is a process that will turn carbonaceous materials derived from biomass or fossil fuels into gases, primarily nitrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide.



The main types of biomass gasification market are moving/fixed beds, fluidized beds, entrained, and other types (Plasma, FCC-Fluid Catalytics Cracking).A fluidized bed refers to a bed of small solid particles (as in a coal-burning furnace) suspended and kept in motion by an upward flow of a fluid (such as a gas).



The sources used in biomass gasification include solid biomass, biogas, municipal waste, liquid biomass, and other sources. The various applications of biomass gasification include chemicals, liquid fuels, and power and gas fuels.



Western Europe was the largest region in the biomass gasification market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biomass gasification market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing adoption of environment-friendly energy sources is expected to propel the growth of the biomass gasification market going forward.Environmental friendly energy sources refer to any energy type that is generated from natural resources, such as sunlight, wind, or water.



Renewable energy from biomass using a gasification system is an environmentally friendly method and helps to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.For instance, in April 2022, according to the Global Energy Review, a publication released by the International Energy Agency, The global percentage of renewable electricity generation climbed to 29 % in 2020 from 27 % in 2019.



Therefore, the increasing adoption of environmental-friendly energy sources is expected to boost demand for biomass gasification during the forecast period.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the biomass gasification market.Gasification is a process that turns carbonaceous materials derived from biomass or fossil fuels into gases, with nitrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide constituting the main fractions.



Many companies operating in the biomass gasification market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the biomass gasification market.For instance, in Jan 2022, Lahti Energia Oy Finnish energy company which also operated in biomass gasification partnered with Nordic Ren-Gas Oy a Finland-based company that develops and delivers sustainable energy projects.



This partnership aims to Cooperate on a Power-to-Gas (P2G) project worth EUR 250 million ($220 million) that will include the production of green hydrogen and renewable methane.Further, in November 2020, Indian Oil and the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore (IISC) signed a memorandum of understanding.



This partnership aims to develop and test hydrogen-generating technology based on biomass gasification. As part of Indian Oil’s broader initiative to usher in the country’s hydrogen economy, the procedure will aid in the production of bus fuel quality hydrogen.



In August 2019, Air Products, a US-based provider of gases and chemicals for industries, acquired the gasification business and technology from General Electric (GE) company for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the Air products company wants to achieve other capabilities that give it the ability to provide a complete solution to its customers.



General Electric (GE) is a US-based multinational conglomerate involved in various industries ranging from healthcare, power, aviation, renewable energy, digital industry, additive manufacturing, and others.



The countries covered in the biomass gasification market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

