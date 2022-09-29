Wawanesa Insurance Donates $150,000 to Help Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec Recover From Hurricane Fiona

English French

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) announced today a $150,000 donation to support emergency relief in Canadian communities affected by Hurricane Fiona. The funding includes:



$100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for their Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal, providing emergency services such as interim housing, clothing, food, and other essential supplies to people in need.

$50,000 to support a dollar-for-dollar donation matching program that is now open to insurance brokers, Wawanesa employees, and the public.

Donations can be made on a website set up by Wawanesa: https://wawanesa.benevity.org/community

“Our entire Canadian operations are focused on helping the people and businesses we insure in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec get the support available to them through their insurance policies with us,” said Carol Jardine, Wawanesa’s President of Canadian Property & Casualty Operations. “We know all too well the increasing toll of climate change and extreme weather on Canadians, and we are committed to helping our customers recover and rebuild in a way that makes us all more resilient.”

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona has hit our friends and neighbours hard,” added Paul Faubert, Wawanesa’s Regional Vice President for Eastern Canada. “That’s why, in addition to providing emergency funds directly, we’ll match donations, dollar for dollar, from insurance brokers, our employees and the public.”

These emergency funds come as part of the nearly $3.5 million Wawanesa committed to supporting community organizations across Canada and the United States in 2022.

Wawanesa is also an active member of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction and supports insurance industry initiatives that raise awareness of the impacts of extreme weather and climate change, and the need to make communities more resilient.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $4 billion in annual revenue and assets of $12 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com

