With the Nobel announcement looming, what’s next for Dr. Opal Lee?

Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Opal Lee has dedicated over 40 years to being an agent of social justice and freedom for all. 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the 95-year-old social impact leader. With the announcement of her nomination for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize earlier this year, her selection as the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Phoenix Award honoree coming up in October, and Fort Worth City Council recently announcing that they will support the construction of the National Juneteenth Museum, the Grandmother of Juneteenth simply says, “It’s all very humbling.”

Along with 33 other members of Congress, Texas Congressman Marc Veasey sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Nomination Committee to put Lee’s name forward for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for the work she has done and focused on throughout her life to bring attention to the historic June 19th date in 1865 when US Colored troops, under the direction of General Gordon Granger, delivered the news of national emancipation of enslaved African Americans and ensured all remaining enslaved people in Texas were freed. The Nobel Prize winners will be announced on Friday, October 7 at 4:00 AM CST (11:00 CEST).

“Every year, the Congressional Black Caucus gives the Phoenix Award to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to society and have made our country a better place,” said Congressman Marc Veasey. “This year, Ms. Opal Lee will be honored with this award because her work has made our country a better, more equitable place for all Americans. I am proud to call Ms. Opal a friend and a mentor, and I will continue to bring awareness to her work to ensure Juneteenth gets the national recognition it has long deserved.”

In addition to this momentous nomination, the City Council of Fort Worth, Ms.Opal’s hometown, pledged to invest up to $15 million towards the construction of the new National Juneteenth Museum. The 50,000 sqft museum complex will cost about $70 million to complete and aims to bring in around 35,000 visitors a year that will drive economic redevelopment and revitalization to the city’s Historic Southside and will serve as a tribute to the efforts and leadership of Ms. Opal Lee.

Always working for the betterment of others, Dr. Lee and Unity Unlimited are partnering with the Biden/Harris administration in support of their national strategy to combat food insecurity and diet-related diseases by hosting several activities that encourage people to be a part of the solution. This partnership aligns with her long-standing passion for ensuring families have access to food.

Dr.. Lee will be in our nation's capital from September 29 to October 3 to discuss plans for the National Juneteenth Museum and to receive the CBC Phoenix Award. She is available for interviews while there.