First USO Entertainment Tour in Australia in More Than 30 Years Brings Morale-Boosting Music to Service Members

Arlington, VA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Service Organizations (USO), America’s leading nonprofit organization supporting service members and their families, hosted its first USO tour in Australia in more than 30 years with country music star Lindsay Ell.

The tour, held on September 27, brought an evening of uplifting music and fun to the United States Marine Corps stationed on a rotational deployment in Darwin, Australia. The event included a mission brief and base tour with Lindsay Ell, followed by a private concert for service members to close the night.

“It was an honor to be a part of my first ever USO Entertainment tour and visit U.S. service members and the Australian Defence Force. They sacrifice so much every day," said Lindsay Ell. "It was an experience I'll never forget. Music is this incredible thing that connects us all, and to be able to bring the military community together in Australia was so powerful.”

In 2022, thousands of U.S. and Australian service members participated in over ten multinational exercises across Australia and the Indo-Pacific to complete a comprehensive range of training, which include humanitarian assistance, security operations, and complex live-fire exercises.

Bringing morale-boosting entertainment to our troops around the world is central to the USO's commitment to go wherever service members go. More than 75,000 service members participate in USO Entertainment tours across the globe annually, and more than 50,000 military members have attended virtual celebrity visits through the USO Military Virtual Programming Entertainment Series (USO MVP) during the last two years.

“The USO is grateful to Lindsay and all our entertainers who donate their time and talents to our service members," said Jennifer Wahlquist, Vice President, USO Global Entertainment. "Thanks to their generosity, we are able to continue uplifting our troops, whether at home or abroad, and help our military remain positive, resilient, and connected." Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, and join the conversation using #BetheForce on social media.

