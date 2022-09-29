CIO Leadership: The Future-Forward Female Tech Leader will Highlight the Discussion at the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



This thought-provoking and highly interactive CIO summit that’s designed by female technology executive for female technology leaders will bring together the top female CIOs, CISOs, technology executives and industry experts from around the world who will share their insights on how to deliver more authentic and inclusive leadership.

“Our Global Women in Technology Summits are unique in bringing together the world’s top female technology executives to explore the opportunities and challenges they face in their roles as members of the C-suite,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Female technology leaders have an incredible opportunity to act as enterprise change agents to guide the cultural change that’s needed to execute on new digital business opportunities and go-to-market strategies.”

Distinguished female CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17 will include:

Alissa Abdullah , Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, Mastercard

, Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, Mastercard Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores

, Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores Robin Brown , CIO, Protein North America, Cargill

, CIO, Protein North America, Cargill Kirsten Davies , CISO, Unilever

, CISO, Unilever Candice Dixon , Coalition Development Director, NPower

, Coalition Development Director, NPower Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc.

, COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc. Klara Jelinkova , VP and University CIO, Harvard University

, VP and University CIO, Harvard University Ebele Kemery , Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity Equity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity Equity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Rashmi Kumar , SVP & CIO Global IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, SVP & CIO Global IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Laura Whitt-Winyard , Former CISO, Malwarebytes

, Former CISO, Malwarebytes Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Novant Health

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on October 4. This highly interactive virtual event will bring together the world’s top CISOs, security leaders and industry experts who will share the factors that are shaping the evolving role of the CISO as well as the latest trends on enterprise risk and the current threat landscape.

World-class CISOs and security leaders speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on October 4 will include:

Yassir Abousselham , CISO, UiPath

, CISO, UiPath Martin Bally , CISO, Stellantis

, CISO, Stellantis Patrick Benoit , VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE

, VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE Scott Daitzman , vCISO/Managing Partner, SJD Cyber, LLC

, vCISO/Managing Partner, SJD Cyber, LLC Nicole Darden Ford , VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation

, VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Monique Hart , CISO/Executive Director of Information Security

, CISO/Executive Director of Information Security Emily Heath , Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

, Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock Susan Koski , Head of Security & Enterprise Response, The PNC Financial Services Group

, Head of Security & Enterprise Response, The PNC Financial Services Group Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Kevin Powers , J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College Bradley Schaufenbuel , VP & CISO, Paychex

, VP & CISO, Paychex Dr. Garrett Smiley , CISO & VP of Information Security, Serco Group

, CISO & VP of Information Security, Serco Group Gary Sorrentino , Global CIO, Zoom

, Global CIO, Zoom Frank Yanan , SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America Michael Zanga, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Cyber, Data and Change Risk, Barclays

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 5 at The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis. Key topics to be explored at this popular in-person event will include the technology mega-trends that are evolving and use cases that technology leaders are applying for business and operational success.

Premier technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Christy Barker , VP & CIO, Olin Corporation

, VP & CIO, Olin Corporation Palash Bera, Ph.D. , Chair; Father Davis Professor, Department of Operations and IT Management, Saint Louis University

, Chair; Father Davis Professor, Department of Operations and IT Management, Saint Louis University Jennifer Buckner , SVP, Technology Risk Management, Risk Governance and Operations, Mastercard

, SVP, Technology Risk Management, Risk Governance and Operations, Mastercard Andrea Butcher , CEO, HRD

, CEO, HRD Dedric Carter , Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Commercialization Officer, Washington University in St. Louis

, Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Commercialization Officer, Washington University in St. Louis Roftiel Constantine , Global CISO, Barry-Wehmiller

, Global CISO, Barry-Wehmiller Ed Corno , Chief Technology Leader, IBM Corporation

, Chief Technology Leader, IBM Corporation Michael Downs , CTO, Evolving Solutions

, CTO, Evolving Solutions Eric Druker , Data Science Director – Central Integrity, Meta

, Data Science Director – Central Integrity, Meta Luis Giraldo , RVP, Business Value Consulting, OutSystems

, RVP, Business Value Consulting, OutSystems Emily Hemingway , Executive Director, TechSTL

, Executive Director, TechSTL Peter Hogan , VP of IT, Vi-Jon

, VP of IT, Vi-Jon Jennifer Hopper , CIO, Save A Lot

, CIO, Save A Lot David Karandish , Founder & CEO, Capacity

, Founder & CEO, Capacity Emily Lohse-Busch , Strategic Advisor, Greater St. Louis, Inc.

, Strategic Advisor, Greater St. Louis, Inc. Kimberly Martin , EVP, Business Operations and Automation, Mastercard

, EVP, Business Operations and Automation, Mastercard Matthew Modica , VP, CISO, BJC Healthcare

, VP, CISO, BJC Healthcare Lisa Nichols , CEO, Technology Partners

, CEO, Technology Partners Lamont Orange , CISO, Netskope

, CISO, Netskope Ryan Robson , Principal, Digital Product Management, Edward Jones

, Principal, Digital Product Management, Edward Jones Teresa Sanzoterra , VP & CIO, Specialty Generics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

, VP & CIO, Specialty Generics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Michael Seals , SVP, Business Strategy and CIO, Hussmann Corporation

, SVP, Business Strategy and CIO, Hussmann Corporation Tushar Shelar , CIO, Murphy Company

, CIO, Murphy Company Mark Sparks , VP, Global Head of Digital Product and Engineering, Bayer Crop Science

, VP, Global Head of Digital Product and Engineering, Bayer Crop Science Subbu Subramanian , SVP, CIO, Chief Process Officer, American Railcar Industries

, SVP, CIO, Chief Process Officer, American Railcar Industries Haroon Taqui , VP, Digital Portfolio, Architecture and Governance, Ameren

, VP, Digital Portfolio, Architecture and Governance, Ameren Gary VonderHaar , EVP, Operations & Technology Processing, Mastercard

, EVP, Operations & Technology Processing, Mastercard Mike Williams , CEO & Founder, Software Design Partners

, CEO & Founder, Software Design Partners Erica Wilson, VP, IT Security & Risk, Cass Information Systems, Inc.

Valued Partners for the 2022 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, The Judge Group, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Reliaquest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ServiceNow, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

