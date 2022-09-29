SIX STAR® Announces “Friday Night Stadium Lights” Nationwide Bus Tour To Kick-Off High School Partnerships

New York, NY and Oakville ON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start up the bus!

SIX STAR PRO NUTRITION® is hitting the road with a nationwide Friday Night Stadium Lights Tour, visiting some of high school football’s hottest locations starting on Friday, September 30 and running through the rest of the regular season.

With high school football being a community staple across the United States, SIX STAR® (www.sixstarpro.com) has built an on-site experiential tour with schools from coast-to-coast, from California, to Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Arkansas, showcasing student athletes and bringing awareness to the new brand identity for SIX STAR®. This also marks the first on-site activation for SIX STAR® since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

TOUR SCHEDULE:

09/30/2022- Sierra Canyon (CA) @ Sierra Canyon Athletic Field

10/07/2022- Southlake Carroll High School (TX) @ Dragon Stadium

10/14/2022- Mason High School (OH) @ Atrium Stadium

10/28/2022- McKeesport High School (PA) @ Weigle-Schaeffer Memorial Stadium

11/04/2022- Bentonville High School (AR) @ Tiger Stadium

“We, as a company, are excited to get in-front of our consumers again on a face-to-face level,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International, the makers of the SIX STAR PRO NUTRITION®. “This is something that we have missed over the last few years and believe this experiential truck, at our newly established high school partner schools, is the perfect opportunity to reconnect around sports nutrition.”

SIX STAR PRO NUTRITION® is working with Irvine, California based company Eventus Live (www.eventuslive.com) to assist with the tour, which features SIX STAR® athlete and Pro Football Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt on the bus' exterior. Eventus will assist on-site handing out samples, promotional items, including branded items specific to the partner schools, raffle opportunities for autographed memorabilia, including from Watt, and educating fans on the importance of proper nutrition.

Across a multitude of sports, SIX STAR PRO NUTRITION® plays a unique role for student athletes, serving their nutritional needs and as a catalyst for transforming mental motivation into physical performance. The brand has set the tone as an athlete advocate, becoming the first company to sign student athletes to Name, Image and Likeness agreements in July 2021 when it inked Hanna and Haley Cavinder, a pair of college basketball players, to represent the brand.

SIX STAR PRO NUTRITION® current high school partnerships include Mason High School (Ohio), Carroll High School (Texas), Bentonville High School (Arkansas), Bentonville West High School (Arkansas), Sierra Canyon School (California) and McKeesport Area Senior High School (Pennsylvania) that extend, not just for football, but all sports, throughout the 2022-23 academic year and includes everything from signage and social, to sampling opportunities with student athletes.

SIX STAR PRO NUTRITION® provides athletes with advanced, scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value through high-performance protein powders and pre-workouts. For more information on SIX STAR® products, visit www.sixstarpronutrition.com. Also follow us on Facebook®, Twitter®, Instagram® and TikTok® for athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as SIX STAR PRO NUTRITION®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. SIX STAR PRO NUTRITION® is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

