Duo Milk & Bone Performing at the YMCA Peace Medals Gala Dinner Organized by the YMCAs of Québec Foundation

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCAs of Québec Foundation has unveiled the program details for the prestigious 2022 YMCA Peace Medals gala dinner, presented by BLG and benefitting the organization’s youth programs.



In addition to celebrating honorary laureate Jean-Guy Desjardins, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Fiera Capital, the event will shine the spotlight on five laureates whose inspiring journeys have contributed to building more united and harmonious communities.

This exceptional benefit event will be held on October 18, 2022, at the beautiful Maison Principale, and will be hosted by Dorothy Rhau, Founder and President of Audace au Féminin, an inclusive movement dedicated to the emancipation and social and economic empowerment of Black women.



Guests will also be treated to a highly anticipated and exclusive performance by musical duo Milk & Bone, made up of musicians Laurence Lafond-Beaulne (Soft Fabric) and Camille Poliquin (KROY). Over the years, Milk & Bone has won numerous prizes and awards. Lafond-Beaulne also co-founded Artists Citizens on Tour (ACT) to promote environmentally friendly practices in show business.

Guests will also get to discover artist Kyra Shaughnessy, whose music and writing, composed in multiple languages and across genres, invoke presence and awakening.

Brera will be catering and serving the networking cocktail and gourmet dinner. Tickets are on sale here.

About the YMCA Peace Medals

For 35 years, the YMCAs of Québec have been organizing the annual YMCA Peace Medals.

This event honours citizens and companies who contribute to building more united and harmonious communities. It also raises money to help youth succeed in school and in life. Since its creation, over $2.7 million have been raised to benefit young people.

About the YMCAs of Québec Foundation

Since 1984, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donors, the YMCAs of Québec Foundation has supported the YMCA’s mission and ensured its financial sustainability by promoting the impact it has on the community, raising funds and administering these funds responsibly.

Information:

Emilie Marsolais

514-967-2263

emilie@emiliemarsolais.com