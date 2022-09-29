Charbone Announces Investor Relations Appointment

BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARBONE HYDROGEN Corporation (TSXV:CH) (“Charbone”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advisory services agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Oak Hill Financial Inc. (“Oak Hill”) to support Charbone’s investor relations activities.



Charbone has entered into the Consulting Agreement dated September 1, 2022, with a first term of a three-month period, from September 2022 to November 2022. The Consulting Agreement will be automatically renewed for one-month periods unless a written notice is provided by Charbone or Oak Hill within five (5) business days of a monthly renewal. Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, Oak Hill will provide investor relations services to Charbone with a focus on providing turn-key solution for investor relations, marketing in the investment community, targeting advisor channels of distribution and identifying existing and new investors. Oak Hill will receive $10,000 per month plus its expenses pre-approved by Charbone, as the case may be, during the term of the Consulting Agreement.

Oak Hill does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Charbone or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Consulting Agreement remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

About Oak Hill Financial

Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financial’s experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specialize in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

About Charbone

Charbone is a Canadian green hydrogen company established in North America. The company’s strategy consists of developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States and in Canada, Charbone intends to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a supplier of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial companies.

