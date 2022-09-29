Stryker to host conference call on October 31, 2022

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: Stryker's Q3 2022 Earnings call. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.stryker.com . For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (Toll Free) or (929) 458-6194 (International). The replay passcode is 382708. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 100 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com