SP+ CEO Marc Baumann Elected as National Parking Association Chair

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announces that Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer was elected to serve as Board Chair for the National Parking Association (NPA).



“Marc is a top industry leader with a passion for excellence and technology. He is devoted to the importance of diversity, sustainability, and connecting communities to parking and transportation as a vital hub for economic development within core infrastructure in successful cities and communities,” said Christine Banning, NPA President.

After serving as a business leader in the retail and food manufacturing industries, Mr. Baumann entered the parking industry in 2000 as Chief Financial Officer at SP+. He later held key leadership roles, including President of Urban Operations and Chief Operating Officer prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer at the same time he joined the SP+ Board of Directors in 2015. Mr. Baumann was elected Chairman of the Board at SP+ in 2021.

“Marc challenges us every single day to explore new solutions and prepare for the next generation of parking, technology and mobility. The entire industry benefits from his insight and drive,” said Jeff Eckerling, Chief Growth Officer for SP+.

“This is a fascinating time for the parking industry given that it is at the forefront of the smart cities evolution. Our industry is working hand-in-hand with real estate owners to provide vital last-mile services that enhance people’s lives and drive economic activity,” said Mr. Baumann. “The parking industry continues to embrace mixed use development, mobility hubs and enhanced curb management through data-based analytics and technology to provide vital support services.”

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides technology-driven mobility solutions, professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT: Jill Nagel, Senior Communications Manager jnagel@spplus.com | 312-274-2102

