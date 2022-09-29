CESS Highlights Decentralized Cloud-Based Data Storage Solutions for Web3 at TOKEN2049 in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cumulus Encrypted Storage System (CESS), the 3rd-gen decentralized cloud-based data storage protocol built exclusively for Web3, joined the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore this week. Some of the most recognized names in the crypto space were invited to attend, including Annabelle Huang, Managing Partner at the Amber Group; Alexander Höptner, the CEO of BitMEX; and Aleksander Leonard Larsen, the Co-Founder of Axie Infinity.

The event brings together a wide range of industry thought leaders, founders, visionaries, and investors. During the two-day conference, speakers, guests, and other participants have the opportunity to attend panel talks, fireside chats, networking sessions, and in-depth discussions on the transformative nature of Web3.

Some of the sessions held included talks on the growth of DeFi; governance and compliance for Web3; women in crypto; social trading; scaling with ZK rollups; decentralized exchanges; the rising prominence of NFTs; Metaverse opportunities; Web3 adoption; and DAOs.

Jessie Dai, Co-Founder of CESS, who attended the event, said: "We are happy to participate in the TOKEN2049 conference and discuss with industry experts, developers, VCs, and KOL how innovative solutions, such as CESS, can drive value creation and deliver on the user-focused promise of fast, performant, cost-effective and secure Web3 applications stored on CESS’s next-generation decentralized cloud storage protocol.”

As a platform built for performance and security for the Web3 Internet, CESS comes with a multilayer architecture in which the performance of each layer is independent of other layers. This helps to balance the system load. CESS also solves the longstanding issue of the “miner’s dilemma,” thanks to the trustless, low-energy consumption consensus mechanism (called R²S) that guarantees the integrity of consensus nodes.

With other innovative advancements such as the pooling of storage space of global nodes to maximize the use of fragmented storage space to the use of a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) that ensures data security and protection, CESS is poised to become the enterprise-grade cloud solution of choice for users all around the world.

To learn more about CESS, please visit https://cess.cloud. To learn more about TOKEN2049, please visit https://www.asia.token2049.com/.

About CESS

Cumulus Encrypted Storage System (CESS) is a secure, efficient, and scalable decentralized cloud storage network that provides data storage services and data sharing platforms for Web3.0. It is the first decentralized storage network that offers full-stack data solutions for large-scale commercial applications. As an open-sourced and a public blockchain, CESS is positioned to be the underlying network infrastructure that is equipped with integrated APIs and SDK for easy dApps deployment. It supports WASM and is compatible with EVM smart contracts, making CESS widely available for large-scaled commercial applications with its superior performance in data handling.

Through a variety of innovative technologies combined with meticulous engineering design, CESS effectively manages the storage space resources of all miners across the globe, allowing the CESS network to truly realize the decentralization protocol.

CESS adopts multiple mechanisms and proprietary technologies to ensure the integrity, security, traceability, and privacy of data. Random Rotational Selection mechanism (R²S) REsolves the “Miner's Dilemma” and ensures a stable and efficient network. Proof of Reduplication and Recovery (PoDR²) guarantees data availability and security. And Multi-Format Data Confirmation (MDRC) provides data ownership protection.

All incentives are guaranteed by a set of transparent and fair incentive mechanisms. Anyone can join CESS fairly to become candidate consensus miners through R²S, preventing large nodes from having a monopoly on the network. R²S also achieves low gas fees and 10,000 TPS.

CESS supports use cases such as Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, streaming media, social media, and all Web2 and Web3 storage, helping to build a diverse and robust ecosystem where transactions are secured by encryption and data ownership is returned to its rightful owners.

