JOANN Releases Initial Corporate Responsibility Impact Report

HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN [NASDAQ: JOAN], the nation’s category leader in fabrics and sewing and one of the fastest-growing players in the arts and crafts space, today released its first Corporate Responsibility Impact report, after returning to the public markets in March 2021.



With a focus on Team Members, Love for the Planet, and Care for Communities, JOANN introduces its EVERGREEN strategy which is guiding the company to be the best corporate citizen possible. In the report, JOANN outlines its commitment to create a sustainable reality where all Team Members, Customers and Partners feel safe, empowered and motivated to live out the company’s values.

“JOANN is committed to creating a great place to work for Team Members; to continuously improving our products and operations; and to giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Jason Wood, Director of Corporate Responsibility at JOANN. “We have a deep sense of responsibility to not only control our environmental impact, but to also enhance the positive economic, personal, and social impact we can have on the world.”

To access the full report and learn more about JOANN’s Corporate Responsibility strategy, visit https://investors.joann.com/ESG_Report.

ABOUT JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest-growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 843 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Corporate Responsibility:

Jason Wood

Jason.wood@joann.com

330-463-6893

Investor Relations:

Ajay Jain

ajay.jain@joann.com

330-463-8585

Corporate Communications:

Amanda Hayes

amanda.hayes@joann.com

216-296-5887