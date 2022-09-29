KEON ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Vancouver, B.C. , Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keon Capital Inc. (“Keon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KEON.H) is pleased to announce that Luke Montaine has been added to the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Montaine already acts as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary (see the Company’s press release dated July 4, 2022 respecting Mr. Montaine’s appointment to such positions and his qualifications).



On behalf of the Board of Directors

“John McCleery”

Director and CEO

Tel: 604.880.5624

Email: johnb.mccleery@gmail.com

###

