UK Lawn Mowers Market to Reach Around $2 Billion by 2027. OEMs Expect to Earn Profit Margins of 30−40% on Traditional Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers - Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the UK lawn mowers market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2022-2027. The UK has been a mature market for traditional lawn mowers. There is a high preference for ride-on mowers in end-user segments in the country. The country has a strong culture of lawns and gardens, backed by a growing population inclined toward maintaining a beautiful backyard.



UK Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Around $2 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $1.19 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) Over 7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product Type, Fuel Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS United Kingdom

The main reason walk-behind mowers are becoming more and more popular is that they give the customer a better after-cut result in terms of tidy trimming. They are also in demand because people believe they provide better cutting experience and because there is a growing demand for maintaining beautiful backyards. Numerous international vendors are now more prevalent on the market thanks to low-cost imports. Customers now have a wide range of options to choose from, increasing vendor innovation potential.

Operator controls and cut quality are the two main areas of walk-behind mower development that are currently receiving the most attention. Vendors have been improving their deck designs to improve clipping dispersal, lessen scalping, and improve airflow to improve cut quality.

Moreover, brands such as Cobra, Gardena, Gtech, Mculloch, Flymo, Lawnmaster, Worx, LANDXCAPE are a few selected models of robotic lawn mowers largely available in the country. Further, a few Chinese brands, such as Shanghai Enki Intelligent Electric (Enki), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology (Lawmba), and Zhejiang Exgain Tech (Exgain) have made a presence in the country.

Due to inexpensive imports and fewer government restrictions, many domestic and international vendors have entered the country's lawn mowing market, increasing competition for affordable robotic lawn mowers. Vendors are being compelled by this to incorporate innovation into their product lines to draw customers.

One of the most popular sports in the UK is football, and the country is seeing high participation rates in it, which is driving up demand for playing facilities nationwide. To increase the market demand for robotic lawn mowers, numerous training facilities with playing fields are being built across the nation.

Additionally, with over 3,400 golf courses, the UK has the most golf courses per capita in all of Europe. Royal County Down, St. Andrews, and Muirfield are some popular golf courses across the country. Hence, the expansion, maintenance, and development of new golf courses across the UK is expected to support the market growth year-over-year

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers Self-propelled Mower Push Mower Hover Mower Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower Standard Ride-on Mower Zero-turn Lawn Mower Lawn Tractors Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower



End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

