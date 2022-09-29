CheapOair.ca Reveals the Best Destinations Around the World to View the Changing Fall Colours

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along with Thanksgiving, Halloween and all things pumpkin spice, one of the favourite ways to enjoy the Autumn season is by watching the leaves change to a rich tapestry of vibrant colours. Leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca is marking the season with a look at some of the top destinations to view breathtaking fall foliage.

“We know that viewing the fall colours is one of the top activities that travelers enjoy doing as the temperature gets cooler and there is nothing cooler than nature changing colours before our eyes,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “As we look forward to this new season, we are happy to share our recommendations on some of the best Fall foliage viewing locations to enjoy with family and friends and to create memories.”

As temperatures bring falling leaves bursting in all shades of warm colors, from yellow to orange to red, viewing fall scenery has been known to invoke feelings of comfort, rebirth and excitement. So, grab your pumpkin spice drink and enjoy CheapOair.ca’s list of some of the top destinations locally and worldwide for fall colour viewing you can’t miss:

Ontario, Canada: The province known as ‘A Place To Grow’ is definitely ripe for scenery. From the historic Niagara River Parkway, which Sir Winston Churchill described "the prettiest Sunday afternoon drive in the world" to the 500-mile Bruce Peninsula, there is no shortage of local escapes for Ontarians. The 2,955 square-mile Algonquin Park is the oldest provincial park in Canada and one of the most popular parks in Ontario to enjoy.

Canadian Rockies, Alberta: With its sub-alpine larch and aspen trees, the Canadian Rockies in Alberta are one of Canada’s national treasures. In particular, the Banff Legacy Trail, a 14-mile stretch of paved pathways in Banff National Park, has 360-degree mountain views which make it one of the top Canadian destinations within our own backyard for fall colour seekers.

East Coast, Canada: Recognized as one of Canada’s most beautiful drives, the Cabot Trail through Cape Breton Island offer scenic landscape views as you travel through Cape Breton Highlands National Park. The scene is so iconic that the locals even celebrate with their own seasonal Celtic Colours International Festival held in mid-October each year.

New England, U.S.: While Northeast New England as a whole offers great viewing options, Vermont is known as one of the top destinations, with over 75 percent of the land covered in foliage. Known for having more maple trees than any other region, your scenic drive or walk will find the brightest of yellows, oranges, and reds on every road.

Yosemite National Park, California: From a variety of Wine Country sites to Lake Tahoe, California gives New England a run for its money when it comes to Fall foliage scenery. Yosemite National Park is a designated World Heritage site well-known for its iconic U-shaped valley filled with waterfalls, cliffs and Sequoia groves. With roughly 95 percent of the Park designated as wilderness, Yosemite is ripe for a Fall visit.

Colorado, U.S.: As the only state that lies entirely above 1,000 meters in elevation and the largest mountain system in North America, you can imagine that Colorado offers gorgeous views for any Fall enthusiast to get their fill. With over 12,000 feet of altitude, Rocky Mountain National Park continues to be the perfect trip for Autumn nature lovers.

Utrecht, Netherlands: Dating back to the 12th century, renowned canals throughout the city were created as an inner-city harbour for boats to unload into the local wharves and wharf cellars along with a walkway for tours. It is here that you will be able to view the lush Autumn foliage, whether on foot or by boat.

Bavaria, Germany: Fall in Germany offers much more than Oktoberfest. Considered one of the most picturesque in all of Germany, the Bavarian Alps offers beautiful views of the Fall colours in advance of its busy ski season.

Kyoto, Japan: While Kyoto is known as the cultural capital of Japan, it is home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage Site Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, and gardens. While known for its cherry blossoms in spring, the cultural capital of Japan also offers some of the most striking Fall foliage scenery.

