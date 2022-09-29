AlfCoin Establishes Itself as a Exclusive Hedge Fund Cryptocurrency in The Industry.

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcing AlfCoin, a new hedge fund that will revolutionize the world of crypto finance. AlfCoin will be a one-of-a-kind hedge fund serving everyone. Through this venture, we will bring cryptoverse and trading assets together.

ALFCOIN’s main purpose is to fill the gap between cryptocurrency and asset trading. Up until now the crypto world and classic financial markets were separated but through AlfCoin we have a chance to be the bridge and use the tools provided by the crypto market to remove the negative impact of classic investment markets, full of constraints and limited to a select few.





We have realized that the high return investments are reserved for the elite and it created a barrier between the world of finance and the public. With AlfCoin we will overcome this and be the hedge fund for everyone.

AlfCoin’s main focus is creating financial independence for individuals, we are not here to recreate the wheel of finance, but to ensure that the public can reach all financial tools available.

The AlfCoin team is giving investors a chance to get the returns that they deserve. In today’s world, it is time-consuming to follow the financial markets and even then you might miss a piece of crucial information or make a bad trade. Through AlfCoin you will have no issues such as these, just invest & forget.

The concept of AlfCoin is fairly simple, you do not need complicated charts or unending financial reports, all you need is AlfCoin and combine it with a StableCoin and follow one of our 5 plans. For more information about our plans please visit here.

Through our simple yet elegant user interface, you will have a chance to invest with a couple of button clicks without any hassle. AlfCoin makes investment more accessible by building a simple interface that everyone can use. Complicated interfaces destroy the appetite for investing. For us, your experience should be as simple as possible.

One of the biggest concerns for an investor is security, and AlfCoin is proud to state that Alfcoin is fully backed by Armoni, and our Hedge Fund is registered and regulated by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Through today's blockchain technology, we have created a highly secure system for everyone. We work with top-class professionals for security.

To ensure the security and the sustainability of the system we have run a test version of AlfCoin on BSC and had incredible results. Reaching over 168% ROI on BSC was certainly a success for our future and now we are ready to make the next move with the Ethereum blockchain.

The piece de resistance of AlfCoin is our dApp. AlfCoin dApp is fully compatible with mobile and web browsers. Via AlfCoin dApp the investors will have access to their very own dashboard and if you are a trader you can access to Serenity Traders Platform.

Another fantastic offering of AlfCoin is the Serenity Traders Platform. Through Serenity, you will have a chance to become a trader. Serenity is what we call a prop firm, a company that allows you to trade its capital and earn a percentage of the profits you made. But Serinity is taking prop firm to the next level as it will give you the possibility to access the world's first decentralized trading room.

AlfCoin’s CEO Nikolas Krokos stated “We’re on a mission to change the landscape of traditional investment and crypto world. Combined with our vision and the top minds in this field together to help elevate innovations and optimize both investor and trader experiences. For us, the most important thing is the financial independence of the individuals and we are here to make that dream a reality.”

Welcome to AlfCoin - The Hedge Fund for Everyone.

Twitter || Telegram || Discord

