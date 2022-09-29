ApexSwap v2: The Ultimate Aggregator

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apex Foundation is proud to announce the integration of our Decentralized Exchange (DEX) aggregator in ApexSwap. This DEX aggregator will always look for the most efficient routes to trade any and every liquidity pair on all major DEX’s on the Avalanche Network. Using our cutting edge algorithm, ApexSwap allows for multi-hop splitting of single trades across several different DEXs to find the route that most minimizes slippage, reduces price impact, and allows for trading very large orders while retaining the most value compared to trading on a single decentralized exchange. The ApexSwap DEX aggregator routes trades through TraderJoe and Pangolin as well as being the only aggregator on Avalanche to route trades also through GMX, Curve, Platypus, Elk Finance, SushiSwap and WooFi. Avalanche users will be able to trade every pool on these top tier DEXs from the convenience of one interface using ApexSwap.

U.I for ApexSwap

ApexSwap will continue to strive to be on the cutting edge of DEX technology, keeping our aggregator contract modular and upgradeable. One feature currently under development is a limit order system that will allow users to place precise orders for all tradable tokens on any pool across all major DEX’s on Avalanche. The Limit Order functionality will be out soon after launch.

U.I for Limit Order Functionality

Traders everywhere on Avalanche will find the convenience and efficiency of our DEX aggregator hard to resist. Utilising our Proprietary algorithm users can rest assured that every trade on ApexSwap finds the best rates across the Avalanche blockchain, saving time, money, and energy. Apex will continue to build features for ApexSwap that set us apart from competitors and provide much needed services for the Avalanche ecosystem and Web3.

