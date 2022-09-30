Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or the "Company”)

30 September 2022

Board Update - Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.11

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announces that Graham Martin will step down from the Company’s Sustainability Committee and Mette Dobel will join the Committee with effect from 1 January 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 0367 / +353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)

Doug Keatinge

dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 037 4163

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.