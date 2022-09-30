Proposal Management Software Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global proposal management software market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $7 billion CAGR 14.8% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Region Drivers Integration with existing tools and customization Rise of cloud-based proposal management software Opportunities Adoption of advanced and effective proposal tools Restrains Lack of privacy and security

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted the market due to increase in number of smartphone users, high adoption of connected devices, and rise in the e-commerce sector. The Covid-19 pandemic created economic challenges and disrupted the supply chain.

The shutdown of various plants and factors negatively affected the supply chain and manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products.

Digital and artificial intelligence industry gained popularity to manage and control the outbreak.

The report segments the global proposal management software market on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, and region.

Based on component, the service segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. However, the software segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

On the basis of deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. However, the on premise segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, the manufacturing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. However, the government segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market.

The global proposal management software market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The global proposal management software market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aarav Software, Bidsketch, Better Proposals, Deltek, Inc., GetAccept, Icertis, iQuoteXpress, Inc., Ignition, Microsoft Corporation, Nusii, Proposify, PandaDoc, RFPIO, Sofon, Tilkee, WeSuite, and Zbizlink.

The report analyzes these key players in the global proposal management software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

