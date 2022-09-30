Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Expanding at an Impressive CAGR of 6.0 %, Valued at US$ 418.9 Mn over the period of 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The drain cleaning equipment market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2032 with a valuation of US$ 234.6 Mn in 2022 and is likely to be valued at US$ 418.9 Mn by 2032.



According to the historic evaluation, the global drain cleaning equipment market thrived at a CAGR of around 5.1% from 2016 to 2021. The demand for drain cleaning equipment is on the surge to preserve water, wastewater, and sewer utilities. However, it is not an easy task to retain the drainage and piping system. Hence, the adoption of drain cleaning equipment is considered to be a significant but often overlooked aspect of health facilities.

According to a global study on the drain cleaning equipment market, it explains that various types of materials are responsible for drainage blockage, and this blockage might be hard to acquire which can make the removal process difficult. The drain cleaning equipment aids help in the removal of blockages in areas and clearing the drainage system. This is an easy method to solve through this equipment which is anticipated to increase the drain cleaning equipment market share.

Key Takeaways

The drain cleaning equipment comprises both hand tools and power tools. One of the common misconceptions regarding drain cleaning equipment is that one machine is able to handle all drain issues. However, it is not the case, since there are several issues at multiple locations and various sizes of systems. Different equipment is built to resolve a different issue effectively and is likely to surge the sales of drain cleaning equipment in recent years.

The drain cleaning equipment market survey reveals that one of the major factors responsible for the surge in the demand for drain cleaning equipment requirements during the forecast period is due to significant investments by state and federal governments in the operation and maintenance of water, wastewater, and sewer utilities.

According to a survey conducted by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), substantial growth is witnessed in the drain cleaning equipment segment due to the rise in the quality of wastewater treatment plants. Owing to the growth of these targeted markets the drain cleaning equipment market is expected to propel.

The utilization of traditional hand tools such as plungers and augers are usually observed in household applications, owing to their low cost, which leads to the high penetration of these products. These factors are propelling the drain cleaning equipment market's growth in recent years.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent market players in the drain cleaning equipment market are significantly contributing to the growth by embracing several skillful methods including mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and others. These players are developing products as per customers' requirements which directly increases the market growth in coming years. Competitors work on problem-solving skills along with the long price range to target multi-class.

More Insights into the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market

North America is expected to lead the global market for drain cleaning equipment by accounting for about 31% of the share throughout the forecast period. Owing to the rising government support and investments in implementation & development, the drain cleaning equipment market size is predicted to grow at an opulent pace over the years.

The United States is known to be the leading country in the North American market by accounting for the highest sales of drain cleaning equipment products. The region is expected to attract a plethora of lucrative business opportunities to maintain and clean its robust drainage systems in various densely populated cities.

Europe is considered the fastest growing region in the drain cleaning equipment market as it is expected to account for 27% of the share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising housing demand is one of the foremost drivers of growth in Europe's construction sector. Germany and the United Kingdom are experiencing exponential growth in their construction sectors, fueling the demand for drain cleaning equipment.

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Drain Cleaning Hand Tools

Drain Cleaning Auger

Drain Cleaning Hand Spinners

Drain Cleaning Plungers

Drain Cleaning Sewer Tapes

Drain Cleaning Power Tools

Drain Cleaning Sink Machines

Drain Cleaning Drum Machines

Drain Cleaning Sectional Machines

Drain Cleaning Water Jetters

Drain Cleaning Rodder Machines





By Application:

Municipal

Residential

Industrial





By Sales Channel:

Distributors

Retail Outlets

Online Sales





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

TOC continued…!

