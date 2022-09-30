Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Size to Reach USD 11.43 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 11.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Non-Thermal pasteurization is also called cold pasteurization as it helps eliminate all pathogenic microorganisms, maintaining the food's quality and safety. Non-thermal pasteurization is mainly used in the beverage, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. It is an alternate method of food processing that prevents the food from being exposed to high temperatures, helping to preserve the food's vital nutrition, flavor, appearance, and other organoleptic characteristics.



Non-thermal pasteurization can be accomplished by several different techniques, including high-pressure processing (HPP), pulsed electric field (PEF), microwave volumetric heating (MVH), etc. Non-thermal pasteurization technologies are becoming increasingly popular due to initiatives and movements like the "go clean label" that aim to increase transparency concerning information on the nutritional contents listed on food packaging.



Competitive Landscape:



To enhance their market position in the global non-thermal pasteurization market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In July 2019, Stay Fresh Foods was acquired by Universal Pure, a US-based High-Pressure Processing (HPP) company. This acquisition enables Universal Pure to broaden the scope of its commercial activities and serve more clients.



Market growth and trends:



The demand for non-thermal pasteurization has been growing owing to consumers' increasing demand for convenience food such as processed food, packaged food, etc. Moreover, the increasing application of non-thermal pasteurization, owing to its high efficiency in processing, is expected to drive the market's growth. Furthermore, the rising incidences of foodborne diseases and food poisoning drive the market's growth. However, the high capital requirement for the non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to hamper the market's growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing concern about additional labeling requirements for non-thermal pasteurization-based technologies is anticipated to reduce technology adoption and somewhat restrain the market growth. Every country has standards for quality and safety, which are practiced and maintained by following different procedures and directives that challenge the market's growth.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the PEF segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 21% and revenue of 0.46 billion.



The technique segment is divided into PEF, HPP, MVH, ultrasonic, irradiation, and others. In 2021, the PEF segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 21% and revenue of 0.46 billion. The Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) technology helps preserve the freshness and extend the shelf life of food, which drives the segment's growth.



● In 2021, the beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41% and a market revenue of 0.90 billion.



The application segment is divided into food, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and cosmetics. In 2021, the beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41% and a market revenue of 0.90 billion. The demand for non-thermal pasteurization for beverages is increasing rapidly as it helps preserve the beverage's color, nutrients, and flavor and makes them suitable to be stored at room temperature.



● In 2021, the solid segment accounted for the largest market share, with 57% and a market revenue of 1.25 billion.



The form segment is divided into solid and liquid. In 2021, the solid segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57% and market revenue of 1.25 billion. Non-thermal pasteurization technique is widely used in processed food products such as meat products, cheese, jam, jellies, processed food, etc., which are in solid form, driving the segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market:



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global non-thermal pasteurization market, with a market share of around 37% and 0.81 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The increasing globalization in the food and beverages sector and economic development contribute to the growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market in the region. Furthermore, the demand for better and healthy food items with multiple nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, is expected to increase the need for non-thermal pasteurization in the region. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about the importance of non-thermal pasteurization among food product manufacturers propels the market's growth in the region.



Key players operating in the global non-thermal pasteurization market are:



● Bosch

● Baotou KeFa High-Pressure Technology Co., Ltd

● Symbios Technologies

● Harwood Engineering Company, Inc

● American Pasteurization Company

● ThyssenKrupp AG

● Kobe Steel, Ltd



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global non-thermal pasteurization market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Technique Type:



● PEF

● HPP

● MVH

● Ultrasonic

● Irradiation

● Others



Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Application:



● Food

● Pharmaceuticals

● Beverages

● Cosmetics



Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Form:



● Solid

● Liquid



About the report:



The global non-thermal pasteurization market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



