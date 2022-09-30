Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Research Report 2022: Acquisition of Disruptive Technologies will be the Key to Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioanalytical Testing Services, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on global bioanalytical testing services identifies some of the leading growth opportunity areas in terms of customized bioassay and biomarker testing services, highlighting the growing trend of CRO subcontracting to specifically cater to the specialized drug development and accuracy needs.

As the pharma market recovers from the debilitating impact of COVID-19 on the drug discovery and development pipelines, there is an increasing requirement for outsourcing services in the form of contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), which is likely to drive the already strong drug development activities.

Bioanalytical testing is one of the core aspects of drug development. The testing modules include biomarker testing, immunogenicity testing, toxicology, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD). These modules essentially cover the entire value chain of drug development.

Service providers adopt integrated systems and technologies, such as robotic automation, laboratory information management systems (LIMS), advanced mass spectrometry, and bioassays, to facilitate sensitivity and accuracy in the analysis of samples. With the advent of innovative biologics and biosimilars, including novel mRNA therapies, there is a constant requirement for bioanalytical testing services, which continues to provide opportunities to service providers such as full-service CROs, central laboratory vendors, and laboratory research CROs and CDMOs across the globe.

In light of growing innovation, there is a strong reliance on fit-for-purpose drug testing and quality-by-design methodologies, which ensure a step-by-step drug development approach, thus increasing success rates and providing pharma/biotech sponsors with a crucial competitive advantage.

In addition, the market is witnessing a simultaneous adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based LIMS solutions, which work hand in hand with the drug development activities for petabyte-scale data management (genomics/proteomics data sets).

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

How is the bioanalytical testing services market expected to grow through the forecast period?

What are key trends driving and restricting the outsourcing of bioanalytical testing services?

What are the regional trends shaping bioanalytical testing services? Which are the high-growth regions?

What are the key strategies that global stakeholders are adopting to better serve customers while ensuring growth?

What are the notable investment trends that are helping market players align themselves to industry needs?

What are the key growth opportunities for CROs, sponsors, and technology participants in the ecosystem?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Bioanalytical Testing Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Overview and Segmentation

Key Market Definitions and Segmentation by Type of Testing Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services across Drug Value Chain

Key Trends Analysis by Service Type and Methodology

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Rising Trend of Outsourcing of Bioanalytical Testing

Evolving Vendor Landscape

Investment Trends

Increasing Capacity through Facility Expansions

Building Bioanalytical Expertise through Acquisitions

Partnerships for Technology Access

Key Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast - Global

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Type of Testing Services

Revenue Share Analysis by Type of Testing Services

Revenue Share by Large Molecule versus Small Molecules

Revenue Share Analysis by Large Molecule vs. Small Molecules

Revenue Share by Region

Revenue Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors by Region

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Bioanalytical Characterization of mRNA Therapeutics

Growth Opportunity 2 - Customized Biomarker Assay Development for CGT Testing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Sub-contracting to Specialty CROs for Oncology Pipeline

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cloud-enabled LIMS for DMPK Profiling

4. Next Steps

