Remote Workplace Services Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The "Global Remote Workplace Services Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global remote workplace services market size to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2022 to USD 58.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period.
The digital transformation of work processes and systems that is driving the remote workplace services is the requirement to increase employee engagement in order to lower attrition and keep a competitive workforce. The main objectives of remote workplace services usually concentrate on enhancing productivity, communication, and engagement.
As per organization size, SMEs segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs are anticipated to develop at a highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period, while the large enterprises sector is expected to hold a larger market share based on organization size. Therefore, the adoption of remote workplace services is comparatively higher in large organizations than SMEs. There are many reasons for the higher adoption of remote workplace services among large enterprises, including the fact that they are more secure financially and can make significant investments in cutting-edge technology more readily than SMEs.
As per regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per regions, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.3% in the remote workplace services market. The major economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, & New Zealand, and the rest of Asia Pacific, showcase a rapid rate of remote workplace service. Zensar, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and HCL Technologies.
In this region, remote workplace services are anticipated to grow quickly during the forecast year due to the growing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising IT demands for digital transformation. Global businesses desire to establish a presence here due to the region's enormous client potential. Due to these reasons, businesses would profit from adopting remote workplace services as they would be able to provide better customer service, unite their workforce, increase operational efficiency, improve automation, and save operational expenses.
As per component, services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per component, services is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% in the remote workplace services market. Remote workplace services are further categorized into professional services and managed services. To ensure visibility and security across all business functions, professional services assist enterprises from many industries with consultation, integration, and support in dealing with threats efficiently.
Managed services can help businesses with remote work support in the following four ways: cloud support & services, collaboration solutions, redundant IT support, and security. Professional services can create plans for sustaining remote worker engagement, define procedures that enable technology-based learning and remote employee self-service, and establish policies for remote work that include explicit timing and designated demographics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Remote Workplace Services Market
4.2 Market, by Component
4.3 Market, by Deployment Type
4.4 Market, by Organization Size
4.5 Market, by Vertical
4.6 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Central Platform to Access All Applications
5.2.1.2 Better Employee Engagement and Initiatives
5.2.1.3 High Productivity and Diverse Geo-Collaboration
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security Repercussions of Remote Work
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Digitalization Across Organizations Through Digital and Remote Workplace Solutions
5.2.3.2 Cost Reduction and Improved Productivity in Remote Services
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Internet Connectivity Issues and Security Risks Involved
5.2.4.2 Low Readiness to Adopt Advanced Solutions
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Remote Workplace Services Market
5.4 Case Study Analysis
5.4.1 Thoughtworks Created an Impact by Connecting Its Global Workforce
5.4.2 Superdrug Used Mangoapps to Streamline Collaboration and Centralize Information
5.4.3 Depaul UK Adopted Accenture's Solution to Eliminate Inefficiencies Across the Workplace
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.11 Key Conferences and Events
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.13.2 Buying Criteria
5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
6 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Unified Communication & Collaboration
6.2.2 Unified Endpoint Management
6.2.3 Enterprise Mobility & Management
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Training, Support, and Maintenance
6.3.2.2 Consulting Services
6.3.2.3 Integration & Implementation Services
7 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Small- & Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Telecommunications
9.4 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.5 It & Ites
9.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Media & Entertainment
9.9 Government & Public Sector
9.10 Other Verticals
10 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
11.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors
11.4 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Emerging Leaders
11.4.3 Pervasive Players
11.4.4 Participants
11.4.5 Key Player Competitive Benchmarking
11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Responsive Vendors
11.5.2 Progressive Vendors
11.5.3 Dynamic Vendors
11.5.4 Starting Blocks
11.5.5 Startup/Sme Competitive Benchmarking
11.6 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Major Players
12.2.1 Wipro
12.2.2 Hcl Technologies
12.2.3 Tcs
12.2.4 Atos
12.2.5 Accenture
12.2.6 Ibm
12.2.7 Ntt Data
12.2.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.2.9 Vmware
12.2.10 Unisys
12.3 Other Players
12.3.1 Zensar
12.3.2 Dxc Technology
12.3.3 Fujitsu
12.3.4 Microsoft
12.3.5 Google
12.3.6 Cognizant
12.3.7 Infosys
12.3.8 Capgemini
12.3.9 Citrix
12.4 Startup/Sme Players
12.4.1 Kissflow
12.4.2 Mangoapps
12.4.3 Axero Solutions
12.4.4 Lumapps
12.4.5 Jostle
12.4.6 Workvivo
12.4.7 Cloudhesive
12.4.8 Yoobic
12.4.9 Powell Software
12.4.10 Dincloud
13 Adjacent/Related Markets
14 Appendix
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot257k
