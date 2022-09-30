Remote Workplace Services Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Workplace Services Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global remote workplace services market size to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2022 to USD 58.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period.

The digital transformation of work processes and systems that is driving the remote workplace services is the requirement to increase employee engagement in order to lower attrition and keep a competitive workforce. The main objectives of remote workplace services usually concentrate on enhancing productivity, communication, and engagement.

As per organization size, SMEs segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs are anticipated to develop at a highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period, while the large enterprises sector is expected to hold a larger market share based on organization size. Therefore, the adoption of remote workplace services is comparatively higher in large organizations than SMEs. There are many reasons for the higher adoption of remote workplace services among large enterprises, including the fact that they are more secure financially and can make significant investments in cutting-edge technology more readily than SMEs.

As per regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per regions, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.3% in the remote workplace services market. The major economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, & New Zealand, and the rest of Asia Pacific, showcase a rapid rate of remote workplace service. Zensar, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and HCL Technologies.

In this region, remote workplace services are anticipated to grow quickly during the forecast year due to the growing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising IT demands for digital transformation. Global businesses desire to establish a presence here due to the region's enormous client potential. Due to these reasons, businesses would profit from adopting remote workplace services as they would be able to provide better customer service, unite their workforce, increase operational efficiency, improve automation, and save operational expenses.

As per component, services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per component, services is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% in the remote workplace services market. Remote workplace services are further categorized into professional services and managed services. To ensure visibility and security across all business functions, professional services assist enterprises from many industries with consultation, integration, and support in dealing with threats efficiently.

Managed services can help businesses with remote work support in the following four ways: cloud support & services, collaboration solutions, redundant IT support, and security. Professional services can create plans for sustaining remote worker engagement, define procedures that enable technology-based learning and remote employee self-service, and establish policies for remote work that include explicit timing and designated demographics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Remote Workplace Services Market

4.2 Market, by Component

4.3 Market, by Deployment Type

4.4 Market, by Organization Size

4.5 Market, by Vertical

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Central Platform to Access All Applications

5.2.1.2 Better Employee Engagement and Initiatives

5.2.1.3 High Productivity and Diverse Geo-Collaboration

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security Repercussions of Remote Work

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Digitalization Across Organizations Through Digital and Remote Workplace Solutions

5.2.3.2 Cost Reduction and Improved Productivity in Remote Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Internet Connectivity Issues and Security Risks Involved

5.2.4.2 Low Readiness to Adopt Advanced Solutions

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Remote Workplace Services Market

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Thoughtworks Created an Impact by Connecting Its Global Workforce

5.4.2 Superdrug Used Mangoapps to Streamline Collaboration and Centralize Information

5.4.3 Depaul UK Adopted Accenture's Solution to Eliminate Inefficiencies Across the Workplace

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Key Conferences and Events

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.2 Buying Criteria

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Unified Communication & Collaboration

6.2.2 Unified Endpoint Management

6.2.3 Enterprise Mobility & Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Training, Support, and Maintenance

6.3.2.2 Consulting Services

6.3.2.3 Integration & Implementation Services

7 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud

8 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Small- & Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Telecommunications

9.4 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.5 It & Ites

9.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Media & Entertainment

9.9 Government & Public Sector

9.10 Other Verticals

10 Remote Workplace Services Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

11.4 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive Players

11.4.4 Participants

11.4.5 Key Player Competitive Benchmarking

11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Responsive Vendors

11.5.2 Progressive Vendors

11.5.3 Dynamic Vendors

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.5.5 Startup/Sme Competitive Benchmarking

11.6 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Major Players

12.2.1 Wipro

12.2.2 Hcl Technologies

12.2.3 Tcs

12.2.4 Atos

12.2.5 Accenture

12.2.6 Ibm

12.2.7 Ntt Data

12.2.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.2.9 Vmware

12.2.10 Unisys

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Zensar

12.3.2 Dxc Technology

12.3.3 Fujitsu

12.3.4 Microsoft

12.3.5 Google

12.3.6 Cognizant

12.3.7 Infosys

12.3.8 Capgemini

12.3.9 Citrix

12.4 Startup/Sme Players

12.4.1 Kissflow

12.4.2 Mangoapps

12.4.3 Axero Solutions

12.4.4 Lumapps

12.4.5 Jostle

12.4.6 Workvivo

12.4.7 Cloudhesive

12.4.8 Yoobic

12.4.9 Powell Software

12.4.10 Dincloud

13 Adjacent/Related Markets

14 Appendix

