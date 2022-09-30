Global CMOS Image Sensors Market Analysis Report 2022: Growth Opportunities, Technology Landscape, Patent and Funding Trends

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Advancements in CMOS Image Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The effectiveness of an imaging system is heavily dependent on imaging electronics. Such a system comprises various parts, including a camera, software, a capturing board, and serial connections for data transmission and reception operations.

As a result, comprehension of the concept of a camera sensor is crucial as it forms an important part of an imaging system or camera. Nevertheless, 2 cameras with the same sensor can operate and behave differently due to the interconnection of circuitry in the design.

An incoming light intensity-dependent current component is generated by a reverse-biased photodiode. These photo detectors can be arranged in 2D arrays to create a CMOS image sensor. A CMOS image sensor's pixels can have various degrees of complexity. The ability to integrate CMOS image sensors with other analog and digital circuitry necessary for an imaging system is its main benefit.

In recent times, organic CMOS image sensors have been driving CMOS image sensor market growth. Organic sensors utilize an organic photoelectric transformation layer with a high photoelectric conversion property that delivers better performance than traditional image sensors by increasing the number of pixels and producing high-resolution images.

Although the use of CMOS image sensors in the smartphone market is increasing rapidly, other sectors, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, and security and surveillance, are also seeing rising demand for these sensors. Moreover, demand in the machine vision market has expanded due to the automation of factories.

Key Questions this Research Service Answers:

What is the significance of the CMOS image sensor and its various types?

Which recent developments are driving the opportunities in the market?

What factors are influencing technology development and adoption?

Who are the key innovators driving technology advancements?

What are the key growth opportunities in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CMOS Image Sensor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Summary of Key Findings

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Technology Landscape - Existing and Emerging Opportunities

Technology Significance and Types

Scientific CMOS Image Sensors are Emerging as Next-generation CMOS Image Sensors

Key Techniques of 3D Imaging

3D Imaging System Working Principle and Benchmarking

Automotive and Consumer Electronics are High-impact Sectors

New Product Developments in ADAS Applications

Preference for Security and Surveillance Applications

Global Technology Impact Landscape

CMOS Image Sensor Technology Roadmap

4 Patent and Funding Trends

IP Analysis and R&D Focus Areas

Significant Funding Opportunities in the Automotive and Consumer Electronics Sectors

Bridging the Industry Gap through Massive Funding through Government Initiatives

Companies to Action

Time-of-Flight CMOS Image Sensor to Build Next-generation 3D Vision Systems

UV-CMOS Image Sensor for Life Science and Inspection Applications

VCSEL-powered SWIR CMOS Camera Sensors

Non-stacked CMOS Image Sensors for Depth Imaging

CMOS-based SWIR Sensing Module for Digital Health Applications

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Stacked CMOS Image Sensors for the Smartphone and Digital Camera Industries

Growth Opportunity 2: Back-illuminated CMOS Image Sensors for Next-generation 3D-based Single-photon Avalanche Diodes (SPADs)

Growth Opportunity 3: Organic CMOS Image Sensors for Secure Products and Solutions for IoT Applications

