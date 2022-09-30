Global Ultra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Growing Use of RF Technology in Testing Automotive Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market by Form Factor (Benchtop, Portable, Modular), Type, Application (Radar Systems, Component Testing Equipment, Communication Systems), End Use and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Some major factors driving the market growth include the increasing need for testing electronic components or devices to ensure their high performance and accuracy. Wireless communication devices (including 5G-enabled devices), sensors, and touch displays are among a few critical components that require precise testing to measure sensitivity, performance, scalability, throughput, and capacity before mass production.

Requirement for high-performance and mission-critical designs of next-generation aircraft to provide growth opportunities in aerospace and defense vertical

The aerospace and defence vertical require uncompromising high-precision signals for many of its operational assets to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Radar systems, radio monitoring systems, and satellite systems deployed in aircraft or military vehicles for tracking the position and velocity of targets in noisy environments, as well as for secure and long-distance communication, need to comply with stringent standards to achieve high-performance, reliable, and mission-critical designs.

Numerous components such as radar and navigation systems, electronic countermeasures (ECMs), electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCMs), communications systems, and a variety of sensors are increasingly adopted to install in military and aerospace equipment. Testing all these components requires a high level of accuracy; hence, the use of ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators has become highly essential to ensure the operational success of next-generation aircraft.

Modular type ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator to witness higher growth due to its suitability for applications that require fast and high-quality measurements

Modular signal generators are ideal for applications that require fast and high-quality measurements, such as high-volume manufacturing, where quality control, product conformance, and test optimization are essential parameters. Modular equipment is available in multiple architectural designs, such as PXI, AXIe, and PCI Express.

Keysight offers software-enabled and PXI-integrated RF test equipment, which are used to create an application-specific modular solution. PXI signal generators are built for applications that require multi-channel measurement capabilities, measurement speed, and a small footprint. They provide scalability and flexibility and create test systems with a shared processor, chassis, and other modular instruments. Keysight's modular PXI signal generators offer an additional benefit of measurement consistency with signal generators used on the bench and throughout the product development cycle.

Synthesized RF signal generators likely to dominate the market during the forecast period

Synthesized RF ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment held largest market share in 2021 and is likely to continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing use of this technology in high-speed, high-volume production testing.

These signal generators also provide an extremely high level of accuracy with acceptable phase noise. Synthesized RF signal generators are available in two types - phase-locked loop (PLL) synthesizer and direct digital synthesizer (DDS). Phase locked loop synthesizers are deployed in most RF signal generators as they enable signals to be generated over a wide range of frequencies with low spurious signals. Phase locked loop synthesizer technology is well developed and enables the development of high-performance RF signal generators.

Ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market for communication application to witness highest growth rate between 2022 and 2027

The demand for wireless products having diverse capabilities has surged to a great extent recently. Wireless technology is adopted for several applications, including remote utility reading and telephone services for entire neighbourhoods, paging, cellular, and satellite global positioning systems.

Most RF signal generators, including ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators, are used in testing communication systems for their amplitude modulation (AM), frequency modulation (FM), and pulse modulation (PM) capabilities.

Increasing use of signal generators in testing digital wireless communication applications, and rising use of the 5G cellular network (local 5G/IoT) in telecom and non-telecom fields owing to its higher speed and lower latency (local 5G, IoT) is expected to boost the demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators in the coming years.

