Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Report to 2031 - Drive for Sustainability and Greener Alternatives for Everyday Energy Requirements is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the carbon footprint management market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.



Carbon footprint management systems can assist businesses and industries to reduce and offer their carbon footprints by improving their energy efficiency, utilizing renewable energy, raising awareness, focusing on environmental projects, and paying green taxes. Moreover, carbon footprint management solutions can help businesses save on taxes by helping them improve their energy consumption using specialized AI and data analytics algorithms.



The growing drive for sustainability and greener alternatives for everyday energy requirements and rise in fear of climate change propel the growth of the global carbon footprint management market. However, complex infrastructure requirements and higher costs can hamper the carbon footprint management market during the forecast period. On the contrary, growing advancements in the field of artificial intelligence and data analytics provide a more efficient way of managing carbon footprint, which is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the carbon footprint management market during the forecast period.



The carbon footprint management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solution and service. Depending on deployment mode, the market is classified into on premise and cloud. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into energy and utilities, manufacturing, residential and commercial buildings, transportation and logistics, and IT and telecom. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global carbon footprint management market is dominated by key players, such as Carbon Footprint Ltd., Dakota Software Corporation, ENGIE, IsoMetrix, IBM, ProcessMAP, General Electric, Salesforce, SAP, and Wolters Kluwer N.V. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global carbon footprint management market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global carbon footprint management trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On Premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Energy and Utilities

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Manufacturing

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Residential and Commercial Buildings

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Transportation and Logistics

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 IT and Telecom

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Carbon Footprint Ltd

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Dakota Software Corporation

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 ENGIE

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 IsoMetrix

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 ibm corporation

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 ProcessMAP

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Schneider Electric

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 SAP

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3s0ho