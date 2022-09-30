United States Residential Outdoor Heating Market to Reach USD 667.1 Million by 2029 | With 6.4% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Residential Outdoor Heating Market size was valued at USD 411.1 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 431.5 million in 2022 to USD 667.1 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “United States Residential Outdoor Heating Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

Substantial Rise in Time Utilized Indoor had Affirmative Effect on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak had a remarkable influence on the economic happenings of the U.S. market. The market even recorded a deteriorated growth in its GDP, dropping nearly by 3.5% during 2020. The U.S. market recorded an inferior performance in the past 74 years; hence, obstructing market growth. Considerable decreases in consumer expenditure and drops in capitalizations made across various businesses due to the adverse revenue crunch have been the story for the preliminary stage of the pandemic.

U.S. Residential Outdoor Heating Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 667.1 million Base Year 2021 U.S. Residential Outdoor Heating Market Size in 2021 USD 411.1 million Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Fuel Type U.S. Residential Outdoor Heating Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Electric Outdoor Heaters to Substantiate Development Prospects

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the United States Residential Outdoor Heating Market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

• Infratech (U.S.)

• Lava Heat Italia (U.S.)

• Bromic (Texas, U.S.)

• AEI Corporation (U.S.)

• Twin Eagles, Inc. (U.S.)

• Fire Sense (U.S.)

• Space-Ray (U.S.)

• SUNHEAT International (U.S.)

• Dayva International Inc. (U.S.)

• Lynx Grills (U.S.)

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help with the U.S. residential outdoor heating market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Demand for Electric Outdoor Heaters to Multiply Advancement Opportunities

Implementation of electric outdoor heaters has appeared as a more proficient way to warming up a space in the winter, and has also proven to be secure for the environment, owing to the eradication of toxic releases. According to the study implied by the Department of Energy (DOE), usage of electricity by the consumers in the U.S. crossed over USD 1 million every minute and to have a deduction in electricity utilization, consumers inclined toward greatly proficient electric models, substituting the presently popular traditional products.

Segments:

Portability Benefit Offered by Freestanding Segment to Offer Increasing Demand for the Product

By product type, the market is classified into freestanding, tabletop, and wall mounted and hanging.

The freestanding segment dominated the with the prime U.S. residential outdoor heating market share in 2021 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period.

Usage of Latest Machinery to Display Higher CAGR for Land Development Segment

By fuel type, the market is categorized into electric, gas/propane, and others (wood).

The electric segment is set to outrun its competitors over a period of time. Rising deployment of eco-friendly electric powered products is stated as a vital aspect that is augmenting the share of this segment.

Country Insights:

U.S. Dominated Backed by Increasing Construction Activities

The North America residential outdoor heating market is dominated by the U.S. As construction activities surge across the U.S. and Canada, the U.S. residential outdoor heating market is predicted to develop. Commercial and residential structures utilize outdoor heaters on a broader scale.

There is a value-grab prospect for U.S. producers of residential outdoor heater owing to the housing sector. Backyards and patios are spaces that are part of the family circle in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental companies in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either positively or negatively. Players acquire companies, launch new products, engage in partnership deals, sign contracts with government organizations, and so on.

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players United States Residential Outdoor Heating Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

United States Residential Outdoor Heating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Product Type (USD Mn) Freestanding Tabletop Wall mounted and hanging By Fuel Type (USD Mn) Electric Gas / Propane Others (Wood, etc.)

Company Profiles for Top 10 Players (Based on data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Toc Continued

Key Industry Development:

August 2021 – BBQGuys declared the inclusion of Twin Eagles and Delta Heat grills and additional outdoor kitchen equipment in its product portfolio. A few of the products that are involved in the product inventory are pellet grills, gas grills, outdoor kitchen cabinets/storages, charcoal grills, side burners, as well as other accessories and refrigeration.

