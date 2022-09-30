Copperstone will submit supplements to the environmental permit application on October 7

English Swedish

Kiruna September 30, 2022



On March 30, 2022, Copperstone Resources AB (publ) submitted an environmental permit application to the Land and Environmental Court at Umeå District Court in front of a reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. On June 20, 2022, in line with the timetable, the company received feedback from the Land and Environmental Court and a number of authorities and stakeholders regarding supplements to the application. Copperstone has thereafter completed all requested sub-investigations and is now in the final stage of compiling these supplements for submission to the Court on October 7, 2022.

“From the start, we have had a very high level of ambition regarding our application, and we stand firm to that approach. The plan was to submit our supplements by the end of September. However, in dialogue with the authorities, we have decided to use one more week to submit a solid and transparent supplementary document in accordance with our ambition. The purpose is to make it easier for the Land and Environment Court to assess that the application is complete and that the court should thus be able to proclame the application without unnecessary delay. Overall, we are very satisfied with the interactivity we have had with the referral bodies concerned. The work with sub-investigations during the summer has also contributed to further insights and innovative solutions in front of the reopening of Viscaria”, says Anders Lundkvist, Head of Environment and Sustainability.

Copperstone has the ambition that a Court proclamation can be made during the autumn 2022. Copperstone's environmental permit application, including appendices, is available on Copperstone's website https://copperstone.se/sv/miljotillstand/. The requested supplements, including appendices, will be added on October 7, 2022.

For more information, please contact

Anders Lundkvist (Head of Environment and Sustainability) anders.lundkvist@copperstone.se

Anna Tyni (CEO) anna.tyni@copperstone.se or info@copperstone.se

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

