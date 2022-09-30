Global Ferroelectric RAM Market Trends, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Fujitsu, Infineon Technologies, IBM, LAPIS Semiconductor, Samsung, & Texas Instruments

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferroelectric RAM market reached a value of US$ 301.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 370.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electronic handheld devices is also driving the market growth. Smart meter manufacturers are also adopting FRAM to operate battery-powered wireless sensors to increase the operational life and minimize the overall maintenance costs. This, in turn, is further strengthening the market growth

. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Modern FRAM is being used for applications that require continuous, high-frequency and highly reliable data logging for the test and measurement of factory equipment and non-volatile data capture of industrial processes.

Other factors, including increasing industrial automation, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global ferroelectric RAM market in 2021?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global ferroelectric RAM market during 2022-2027?
  • What are the key factors driving the global ferroelectric RAM market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ferroelectric RAM market?
  • What is the breakup of the global ferroelectric RAM market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the global ferroelectric RAM market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global ferroelectric RAM market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global ferroelectric RAM market?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

  • Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor)
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Toshiba Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Serial Memory
  • Parallel Memory
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Mass Storage
  • Embedded Storage
  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • Security Systems
  • Energy Meters
  • Smart Cards
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Wearable Electronics
  • Automotive Electronics
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

