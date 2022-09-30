Global Ferroelectric RAM Market Trends, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Fujitsu, Infineon Technologies, IBM, LAPIS Semiconductor, Samsung, & Texas Instruments

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ferroelectric RAM market reached a value of US$ 301.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 370.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.
Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electronic handheld devices is also driving the market growth. Smart meter manufacturers are also adopting FRAM to operate battery-powered wireless sensors to increase the operational life and minimize the overall maintenance costs. This, in turn, is further strengthening the market growth
. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Modern FRAM is being used for applications that require continuous, high-frequency and highly reliable data logging for the test and measurement of factory equipment and non-volatile data capture of industrial processes.
Other factors, including increasing industrial automation, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)
- Infineon Technologies AG
- International Business Machines Corporation
- LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Toshiba Corporation.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Serial Memory
- Parallel Memory
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Mass Storage
- Embedded Storage
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Security Systems
- Energy Meters
- Smart Cards
- Consumer Electronics
- Wearable Electronics
- Automotive Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
