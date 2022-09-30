The global WTTx market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 33.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 46.4%

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "WTTx Market by Component, Operating Frequency, Organization Size And Region- Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323920/?utm_source=GNW

Recognizing the significance of high-speed internet to economic development, governments worldwide are pursuing large-scale projects to fund or subsidize the construction of broadband networks in underserved areas. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) awarded USD 9 billion to various wired, fixed wireless, and satellite operators in the US. It also introduced Connected America Fund 2 (CAFFI), whose funding allowed broadband deployment to rural areas.



By component, customer premise equipment segment to account for larger market size during forecast period

Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) is an equipment in networking used to deploy wireless broadband that is kept at the user terminal.CPE devices convert wireless signals, such as 3G, 4G, and 5G, and wired broadband transmissions into LAN signals for usage by terminal devices.



CPE can be considered to be a combination of router and MiFi.CPE is a device that can repeat mobile signals such as 4G signals and issue Wi-Fi signals.



It allows various devices to connect to the internet simultaneously by converting 4G/5G signals to Wi-Fi signals and supplying them to hardware devices for networking.

• By organization size, SMEs segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



SMEs face a greater challenge of a limited budget than large enterprises and require better methods to resolve complexities and optimize the cost of their business processes.Implementing wireless broadband solutions can help SMEs reduce costs and improve business efficiency.



For less affluent markets and those without 5G coverage, a 4G connection is available as an alternate. Adopting WTTx solutions would reduce service costs and help provide greater coverage, high-speed, and low-latency networks, which would warrant enhanced subscriber experience and growth for SMEs.



Asia Pacific to register highest growth rate during forecast period

The investment and participation of Asia Pacific in the development of WTTx technology has made the region a hotspot for this industry.According to the GSMA Mobile Economy report, the region had planned to invest USD 331 billion between 2020 and 2025.



The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of connected, digital solutions to enable business operations efficiently in this region and witnessed the rapid growth of the internet and wireless broadband service users.According to International Telecommunication Union (ITU), internet users in this region increased by 24% between 2019 and 2021.



Asia Pacific has emerged as a central hotspot for wireless solutions and services and drives the growth of the WTTx market.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains various industry experts’ insights, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 9%, and Tier 3 – 73%

• By Designation: C-level – 9%, D-level – 18%, and Others – 73%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 9%, Asia Pacific – 36%



The major players covered in the WTTx report include Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), CommScope (US), Samsung (South Korea), Eltel Group (Sweden), Airspan (US), Inseego (US), Gemtek (Taiwan), Fibocom (China), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Technicolor (France), Lumine (Canada), Remcom (US), Cohere Technologies (US), EDX (US), Kelly (Canada), Digi International (US), BLiNQ Networks (Canada), AVSystem (Poland), Tarana Wireless (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), and Jaton Technology Ltd (China). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the WTTx.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the WTTx market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across segments, including component, organization size, operating frequency, and region.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global WTTx market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________