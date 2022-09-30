Outlook on the Biobased Paints and Coatings Global Market to 2033 - Many Producers Introducing Biobased Alternatives in Product Formulations, Replacing Fossil-Based Compounds

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Biobased Paints and Coatings 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is increased market demand and regulatory push for bio-based, sustainable paints and coatings, with many producers introducing bio-based alternatives in product formulations, replacing fossil-based compounds.

Paints and coatings manufacturers are investing in bio-based solutions, as producers and their end consumers become increasingly aware of the safety and environmental impact of the raw materials they use.

Growing pressure to comply with stringent health and safety legislation and demonstrate a reduced environmental impact is forcing manufacturers to progressively introduce bio-derived alternatives to traditional chemicals. Due to regulatory demands, the paints and coatings industry is reducing its reliance on solvents based on volatile organic compounds, and turning to bio and water-based alternatives.

All ten of the top ten coatings companies by global sales now offer eco-friendly products with low-VOC emissions, and the reduction or replacement of traditional solvents, resins and pigments is now a high priority.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends.

Analysis of fully or partly bio-based paints and coatings.

Government policy & regulations

Global consumption of biobased paints and coatings to 2033.

Market outlook to 2033.

Competitive landscape.

130 company profiles. Companies profiled include Alberdingk Boley, allnex, Covestro, Holmen Iggesund, IUV Srl, Nabaco Inc., NXTLEVVEL Biochem, Orineo, PolyFerm, PPG, Stora Enso and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 The global paints and coatings market

3.2 Biobased paints and coatings

3.3 Market drivers

3.4 Challenges using biobased paints and coatings

4 TYPES AND MATERIALS

4.1 Alkyd coatings

4.1.1 Alkyd resin properties

4.1.2 Biobased alkyd coatings

4.1.3 Products

4.2 Polyurethane coatings

4.2.1 Properties

4.2.2 Biobased polyurethane coatings

4.2.3 Products

4.3 Epoxy coatings

4.3.1 Properties

4.3.2 Biobased epoxy coatings

4.3.3 Products

4.4 Acrylate resins

4.4.1 Properties

4.4.2 Biobased acrylates

4.4.3 Products

4.5 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

4.5.1 Properties

4.5.2 Bio-PLA coatings and films

4.6 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.6.1 Properties

4.6.2 PHA coatings

4.6.3 Commercially available PHAs

4.7 Cellulose

4.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.7.1.1 Properties

4.7.1.2 Applications in paints and coatings

4.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers

4.7.2.1 Properties

4.7.2.2 Product developers

4.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals

4.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

4.8 Rosins

4.9 Biobased carbon black

4.9.1 Lignin-based

4.9.2 Algae-based

4.10 Lignin

4.10.1 Lignin structure

4.10.2 Types of lignin

4.10.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin

4.10.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process

4.10.3 Properties

4.10.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery

4.10.5 Applications

4.10.6 Challenges for using lignin

4.10.7 Lignosulphonates

4.10.8 Kraft Lignin

4.10.9 Soda lignin

4.10.10 Biorefinery lignin

4.10.11 Organosolv lignins

4.10.12 Application in coatings

4.11 Edible coatings

4.12 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings

4.12.1 Plant derived proteins

4.12.2 Animal origin proteins

4.13 Alginate

5 MARKETS FOR BIOBASED COATINGS

5.1 Global market revenues to 2031, total

5.2 Global market revenues to 2031, by market

6 COMPANY PROFILES (130 company profiles)

7 REFERENCES

