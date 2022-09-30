The hydrochloric acid market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrochloric Acid Market by Grade, Application, End-use industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323918/?utm_source=GNW

However, hydrochloric acid is highly volatile and corrosive; therefore, many governments have imposed regulations regarding the impact on environmental pollution and storage & transport of hydrochloric acid, which restrains the market.

• By Grade, by-product is largest market for hydrochloric acid during forecast period



By-product grade accounts for largest market share for hydrochloric acid.By-product is primarily used in the mining sector for ore extraction, the production of biofuels, oils, and lubricants, as well as refinement procedures.



Hydrochloric acid is used in metalworking for pickling steel, aluminum, titanium, and magnesium and to clean metal surfaces during galvanizing processes.

• By Application, Steel Pickling account for larger share during forecast period



Steel pickling is account for largest market share by application for hydrochloric acid market.Hydrochloric acid is used in pickling operations for carbon, alloy, and stainless steel.



Steel pickling is the process by which iron oxides and scale are removed from the surface of steel by converting the oxides to soluble compounds.Pickling is required for steel products that undergo further processing, such as wire production, coating of sheets and strips, and tin mill products.



Hydrochloric acid is used primarily for continuous pickling operations in which hot-rolled strip steel passes through a counter-current flow of acid solution. Hydrochloric acid is used in aluminum etching, metal prefixing for galvanizing and soldering, and metal cleaning.



Asia Pacific account for largest share by region in hydrochloric acid market

APAC is to be the world’s largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.The growth was led by rapidly growing economies such as India and China and emerging Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Indonesia.



Increasing government spending on infrastructure activities and rapid industrialization and the growing demand from end-use industries such as steel, chemicals, oil & gas, and food & beverage in these countries are significant drivers of the hydrochloric acid market.

The companies profiled in this market research report include are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Olin Corporation (US), Westlake Chemical Corporation (US), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), AGC Chemicals (Japan), ERCO Worldwide (Canada), Detrex Corporation (US), among others.



