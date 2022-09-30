The Regenerated Cellulose market size is estimated to be USD 18.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7%

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Regenerated Cellulose Market by Type, Manufacturing Process, Source, End-user Industry and Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323916/?utm_source=GNW

The properties such as highly absorbent, easily washable, soft, smooth, comfortable to wear, good draping ability, and others are widely used to find applications in various end-use industries.

Owing to the recovery of several end-use industries such as fabric, automotive, and agriculture, from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing demand for fashionable items and penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide is projected to increase the demand for regenerated cellulose in the forecast period.

• By Type, Fibers segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Fibers are estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for eco-friendly products which helps to enhance sustainability. The regenerated cellulosic fibers have some excellent properties such as high wet tenacity, good absorbency, soft, lustrous, easily dyeable, biodegradability, good drape ability, and others which helps them to use as an alternative to synthetic fibers.

• By End Use Industry, Fabric Industry accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Fabric Industry is estimated to be the fastest growing market for regenerated cellulose market due to the increasing usage of the wide variety of fashionable dresses, ethnic wear, inner wear, outerwear, sportswear, beddings, rugs, draperies, carpets, curtains, blankets, cushions, and many more. As these fabrics are very comfortable, soft, and lustrous, have good breathability, good absorbency, and others, which help to increase the usage of the regenerated cellulose.

• By Manufacturing Process, NMMO process accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



NMMO process is the fastest growing manufacturing process market segment owing to the increase in the demand for lyocell fibres in several end-use industries such as fabrics and automotive.

• By Source, Recycled/De-inked Pulp accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Recycled/ De-inked pulp is the fastest growing source segment.Increasing issue of deforestation due to excessive cutting of trees and rising problem of soil erosion has leads to the scarcity of wood pulp in some regions such as Asia Pacific, and Europe.



Therefore, the demand for regenerated cellulose derived from recycled pulp is rapidly growing in these regions.



APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the regenerated cellulose market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for regenerated cellulose during the forecast period.Regenerated Cellulose markets are estimated to register significant growth in India, China, and Japan, due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as fabric, automotive, agriculture, packaging, and others.



The growth of the Asia Pacific regenerated cellulose market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China and India.Increasing awareness regarding sustainability, eco-friendly, and other end-use industries in the region supports the growth of the market.



Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries in the region further boosts the growth of the regenerated cellulose market.



The Regenerated Cellulose market includes major manufacturers such as Sateri (China), Sateri, Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim Industries Limited (India), Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany), Fulida Group (China), and Eastman Chemical Company (US) are the key players operating in the regenerated cellulose market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the regenerated cellulose market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 60%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 40%, Asia Pacific: 15%, Rest of the World: 5%



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Regenerated Cellulose market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Source, manufacturing process, application, type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position Regenerated Cellulose market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall Regenerated Cellulose market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

