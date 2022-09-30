Worldwide Electronic Medical Records Industry to 2030 - by Type, Component, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Medical Records Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An electronic medical record (EMR) is a structured collection of patients' health information in a digital format. These records can be shared across different healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Electronic medical records provide for better decision making by analyzing the patient's medical history for better diagnosis and treatment. Electronic medical records are designed to improve overall quality and safety of patient care.
An EMR is a narrower view of a patient's medical history, while an Electronic Health Records is a more comprehensive report of the patient's overall health. Electronic medical records (EMRs) are digital versions of the paper charts in clinician offices, clinics, and hospitals.
EMRs contain notes and information collected by and for the clinicians in their office, clinic, or hospital and are mostly used by healthcare providers for diagnosis and treatment. EMRs are online medical records of the standard medical and clinical data from one provider's office, mostly used by providers for diagnosis and treatment.
Comprehensive and accurate documentation of a patient's medical history, tests, diagnosis and treatment in EMRs ensures appropriate care throughout the provider's clinic. Electronic Medical Record (EMRs) are more than just a replacement for paper records. They effectively allow communication and coordination among members of a healthcare team for optimal patient care.
Market Dynamics
Increasing development of integrated healthcare solutions is expected to propel growth of the global electronic medical records market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, Sectra, a medical imaging Information Technology and cybersecurity company, collaborated with Leica Biosystems for developing an integrated clinical pathology solution. The Sectra digital pathology software solution is expected to facilitate integration with leading pathology information systems and EMRs.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electronic medical records market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global electronic medical records market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Computer Programs and System Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, and Greenway Health, LLC
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global electronic medical records market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electronic medical records market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Type
- Market Snapshot, By Component
- Market Snapshot, By Application
- Market Snapshot, By End User
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Market Trends
- Recent Developments
- Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario
- Technology Overview
- Regulatory Scenario
- Pricing Analysis
- PEST Analysis
4. Global Electronic Medical Records Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overall Impact
- Government Initiatives
- COVID-19 Impact on the market
5. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Inpatient EMR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Ambulatory EMR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Component, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- EMR Software
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- EMR Services
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Client Server Setup EMR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Hybrid EMR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Cloud- Base EMR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hospitals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Specialized Clinics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- General Physician Clinics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
9. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
10. Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- GE Healthcare
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- McKesson Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Cerner Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Computer Programs and System Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Greenway Health, LLC.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
11. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccwtet