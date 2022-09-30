Worldwide Electronic Medical Records Industry to 2030 - by Type, Component, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Medical Records Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An electronic medical record (EMR) is a structured collection of patients' health information in a digital format. These records can be shared across different healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Electronic medical records provide for better decision making by analyzing the patient's medical history for better diagnosis and treatment. Electronic medical records are designed to improve overall quality and safety of patient care.

An EMR is a narrower view of a patient's medical history, while an Electronic Health Records is a more comprehensive report of the patient's overall health. Electronic medical records (EMRs) are digital versions of the paper charts in clinician offices, clinics, and hospitals.

EMRs contain notes and information collected by and for the clinicians in their office, clinic, or hospital and are mostly used by healthcare providers for diagnosis and treatment. EMRs are online medical records of the standard medical and clinical data from one provider's office, mostly used by providers for diagnosis and treatment.

Comprehensive and accurate documentation of a patient's medical history, tests, diagnosis and treatment in EMRs ensures appropriate care throughout the provider's clinic. Electronic Medical Record (EMRs) are more than just a replacement for paper records. They effectively allow communication and coordination among members of a healthcare team for optimal patient care.



Market Dynamics

Increasing development of integrated healthcare solutions is expected to propel growth of the global electronic medical records market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, Sectra, a medical imaging Information Technology and cybersecurity company, collaborated with Leica Biosystems for developing an integrated clinical pathology solution. The Sectra digital pathology software solution is expected to facilitate integration with leading pathology information systems and EMRs.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electronic medical records market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global electronic medical records market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Computer Programs and System Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, and Greenway Health, LLC

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global electronic medical records market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electronic medical records market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Type

Market Snapshot, By Component

Market Snapshot, By Application

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Market Trends

Recent Developments

Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario

Technology Overview

Regulatory Scenario

Pricing Analysis

PEST Analysis

4. Global Electronic Medical Records Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overall Impact

Government Initiatives

COVID-19 Impact on the market

5. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Inpatient EMR

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Ambulatory EMR

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Component, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

EMR Software

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

EMR Services

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Client Server Setup EMR

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Hybrid EMR

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Cloud- Base EMR

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Specialized Clinics

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

General Physician Clinics

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

9. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

GE Healthcare

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Epic Systems Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

McKesson Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Cerner Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Computer Programs and System Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Greenway Health, LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccwtet