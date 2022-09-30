New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323889/?utm_source=GNW

The global radiology as a service market is expected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2021 to $1.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. The radiology as a service market is expected to grow to $2.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21%.



The radiology as a service market consists of sales of radiology as a service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help healthcare providers provide advanced diagnostics at an affordable cost, without any adverse effect on their sustainability, and adopt service models in medical imaging.Radiology as a service refers to rendering professional and technical services for radiation oncology, radioisotope services, medical imaging, and so on to allow providers to provide patients with the best possible diagnoses at much lower costs.



Care providers are not required to purchase imaging equipment outright, but they collaborate with imaging vendors who provide the imaging equipment and related services on a pay-per-use or periodic basis.



The main types of radiology as a service are teleradiology, cloud-based imaging services, consulting services, and technology management services.Teleradiology is used to send radiological pictures to other institutions for reports from licensed radiologists.



Teleradiology refers to a type of telemedicine in which radiological pictures are sent to other facilities via telecommunications for analysis by competent radiologists.This approach is used to send reports from imaging tests such as X-rays.



MRI scan. The different technologies include computed radiology and direct digital radiology, which are used by various end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, radiology clinics, physician offices, and nursing homes.



North America was the largest region in the radiology as a service market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the radiology as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the number of cancer cases globally is expected to propel the growth of radiology as a service market going forward.Cancer is a condition when the body’s cells grow out of control and spread to other bodily regions.



Medical imaging technology has transformed healthcare by enabling earlier cancer detection and better patient outcomes.Hence, the rise in the number of cancer cases would result in a demand for radiology imaging services, which is expected to propel the growth of radiology as a service.



For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency for cancer research and training, the global number of new cancer cases per year is predicted to reach 29.5 million, with 16.4 million cancer-related deaths by 2040. Therefore, the increasing number of cancer cases is driving the market growth of radiology as a service market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the radiology-as-a-service market.Major companies operating in the radiology-as-a-service sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For example, in January 2021, Nanox, an Israel-based medical imaging technology company, and USARAD, a US-based teleradiology company, introduced an advanced radiology diagnostics service that combines over 300 expert radiologists with artificial intelligence decision support solutions to support medical diagnostics.



In July 2021, RamSoft, a Canada-based medical imaging services company, acquired Meddiff Technologies for an undisclosed amount.This deal would speed RamSoft’s product development by integrating the product lines and expertise of Meddiff and RamSoft and also help RamSoft increase its customer base in Asia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.



Meddiff is an India-based medical imaging solutions company that provides teleradiology services.



The countries covered in the radiology as a service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

