Healthcare Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022

The global healthcare consulting services market is expected to grow from $19.04 billion in 2021 to $21.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The healthcare consulting services market is expected to grow to $33.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%.



The healthcare consulting services market consists of sales of healthcare consulting services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide professional guidance regarding the healthcare sector.Healthcare consulting refers to the process of sharing expertise, giving advice, and guiding healthcare organizations.



A healthcare consultant mainly focuses on common challenges in the healthcare industry, such as financial services, IT services, regulatory challenges, and others for the smooth functioning of the organization.



The main types of products in healthcare consulting services are software, hardware, and services.Software healthcare consulting services refer to providing consulting services on various healthcare software and their implementation for smooth functioning, such as patient portals at hospitals.



Healthcare consulting firms provide software consulting to implement technology for day-to-day operations in healthcare institutes for smooth functioning.Healthcare consulting companies provide services such as evaluating healthcare firm technology applications.



The various operations include operational management, financial, and clinical, which are used by various end users such as government bodies, healthcare providers, health insurance payers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and others.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare consulting services market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the healthcare consulting services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid adoption of digitalization in healthcare is significantly contributing to the growth of the healthcare consulting services market.Digitalization is the process of using digital technologies to change a business model and provide value-producing opportunities, and improve technology.



Digitalization of healthcare provides public health data collection and disease monitoring and surveillance, which helps healthcare consulting providers with professional guidance regarding diseases.For instance, according to the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention article, a US-based health governing agency, in 2020, telehealth in the United States increased by 50% as compared to the year 2019.



Therefore, the rapid adoption of digitalization is driving the growth of the healthcare consulting services market.



Technology advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare consulting services market.Major companies operating in the healthcare consulting services sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2020, HSG Advisors, a US-based national healthcare consulting firm launched a Virtual Health Consulting service based on artificial intelligence.It can be used by hospitals, healthcare systems, and doctors to address the viability of implementing virtual visits with patients.



It can book the appointment automatically and allocate a time slot to the patient.



In September 2021, Accenture plc., an Ireland-based information technology company acquired Gevity Consulting Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Accenture plc. aims to strengthen its healthcare consulting portfolio by providing health system integration services, solution implementation for healthcare challenges, providing data informatics and analytics services for healthcare institutes, and health program management in Canada and another geographical market. Gevity Consulting Inc. is a Canada-based healthcare consulting service provider.



The countries covered in the healthcare consulting services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

