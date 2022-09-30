Pharvaris Announces the Promotion of Annick Deschoolmeester to Chief Human Resources Officer

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the promotion of Annick Deschoolmeester to Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Deschoolmeester will be responsible for overseeing Pharvaris’ people strategy, including talent acquisition and management, employee relations, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion.



“Annick’s deep experience in human resources, specifically within strategic organizational growth, has had an immediate and substantial impact on Pharvaris,” said Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer of Pharvaris. “In the past year, Annick has been instrumental to positioning Pharvaris for its next stage in scale and impact. I look forward to her continued contributions as a key member of our Executive Committee.”

Ms. Deschoolmeester joined Pharvaris in September 2021 as the Head of Human Resources with over 25 years of experience in human resources across various industries, including in management consulting and international talent management in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Before joining Pharvaris, she served as Global Head of Learning & Talent and as HR Business Leader, Plasma Derived Therapies, with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, Ms. Deschoolmeester developed a broad human resources background, working in human resources leadership roles at European, international, and global levels with companies such as Shire Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Yahoo, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a master’s degree in Interpreting from the Provincial Hogeschool voor Vertalers & Tolken in Gent, Belgium.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

