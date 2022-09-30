Synthetic Dyes Market by Type, Application, Form, Structure, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Synthetic Dyes Market by Type (Acid Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Direct Dyes, Solvent Dyes, Basic Dyes), Application, Form (Liquid, Powder), Structure (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic), End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic dyes market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027.

The market is driven by various factors including growing end-use industries, and low-cost manufacturing in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by increasing population and rising industrialization in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Reactive dyes projected to be the fastest growing segment amongst types in the synthetic dyes market

Reactive dyes accounted for the second-largest market share, after disperse dyes, of the overall synthetic dyes market, in 2021. This segment is projected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period. Major drivers of this dye type include low cost, better environmental performance, and improved technical properties such as water solubility, excellent wash fastness and brightness of color shades.

Dyeing to account for the highest market share amongst applications in the synthetic dyes market

Based on application, dyeing is projected to account for the highest market share of the synthetic dyes market, during the forecast period. Synthetic dyes are widely used for dyeing/coloring application in the textile industry. The increasing demand of various textile products, especially from the developing economies, will drive the demand of synthetic dyes in dyeing application.

Liquid to hold larger market share amongst forms in the synthetic dyes market

Based on form, synthetic dyes market is segmented into liquid dyes and powder dyes. Liquid dyes accounted for the larger market share that that of powder dyes. Different factors including extended shelf life, and good affinity drives the demand of this segment in the synthetic dyes market.

Non-ionic to be the largest segment amongst structures in the synthetic dyes market

Based on structure, non-ionic dyes account for the highest market share of the synthetic dyes market. Non-ionic structured dyes include several majorly used types of synthetic dyes including disperse dyes and reactive dyes.

Textile to grow at a highest growth rate amongst end-use industries in the synthetic dyes market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, textile industry is projected to be the largest and fastest growing industry for this market. The increasing demand for various textile products such as apparels, home textile, and automotive textile will drive the demand of synthetic dyes in the textile industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to be largest and the fastest growing amongst regions in the synthetic dyes market

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for synthetic dyes. The market growth in this region is driven by several factors including rising industrialization and increasing population. Moreover, presence of emerging economies such as China and India further to support the growth of synthetic dyes market in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Synthetic Dyes Market

4.2 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Dye Type

4.3 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Form

4.4 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Application

4.5 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Dyes Market, by Type and Country

4.6 Overview of Global Synthetic Dyes Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Synthetic Dyes in Textile Industry

5.2.1.2 Growth in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.3 Low Cost of Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.4 Cost-Effectiveness of Synthetic Dyes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Disposal of Effluents

5.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Biodegradable Materials for Textile Manufacturing

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Overcapacity of Dyestuffs

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Tariffs & Regulations

5.6.1 Environmental Regulations

5.6.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import-Export Scenario of Synthetic Dyes Market

5.8 Ecosystem

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Earthcolors by Archroma

5.10.2 Avitera-Se Reactive Dyes

5.11 Case Studies

5.11.1 Solenis

5.11.2 Archroma

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.14 Key Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

6 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acid Dyes

6.2.1 Use of Acid Dyes in Food Colors and Cosmetic Applications

6.3 Disperse Dyes

6.3.1 High Demand from Textile Industry

6.4 Reactive Dyes

6.4.1 Used for Dyeing of Cellulosic Fibers

6.5 Direct Dyes

6.5.1 Sustainable Solution for Dyeing Industry

6.6 Basic Dyes

6.6.1 Produced from Coal-Tar Derivatives

6.7 Solvent Dyes

6.7.1 Superior Fastness Properties and Stable Color Production

6.8 Others

7 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Dyes

7.2.1 Help in Eliminating Dye Dusting and Clouding During Dyeing Process

7.3 Powder Dyes

7.3.1 Economically Efficient Than Liquid Dyes

8 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Structure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Anionic

8.2.1 Extensive Applications in Textile Industry

8.3 Cationic

8.3.1 Cationic Dyes Disassociate into Positively Charged Ions in Aqueous Solutions

8.4 Non-Ionic

8.4.1 Largest Segment of Synthetic Dyes

9 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Tanning

9.2.1 Acid Dyes Mainly Used for Leather Tanning

9.3 Dyeing

9.3.1 Largest Application of Synthetic Dyes

9.4 Paints & Coatings

9.4.1 Used as Additives in Paints & Coatings

9.5 Printing Inks

9.5.1 Low Diffusion Factor and More Vivid and Saturated Printed Colors

9.6 Others

10 Synthetic Dyes Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Textile

10.2.1 Increasing Demand from Textile Industry

10.3 Leather

10.3.1 Drum Dyeing Process Used for Leather Dyeing

10.4 Pulp & Paper

10.4.1 Basic Dyes Mainly Used in Pulp & Paper Industry

10.5 Building & Construction

10.5.1 Used for Coloration of Concrete & Masonry and Composites & Laminates

10.6 Food & Beverage

10.6.1 High Cost of Natural Dyes

10.7 Personal Care

10.7.1 Emerging Countries to Witness Faster Growth

10.8 Others

11 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Synthetic Dyes Market, Key Developments

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players

12.2.1 Huntsman Corporation

12.2.2 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.

12.2.3 Archroma

12.2.4 Lanxess Ag

12.2.5 Heubach GmbH

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Market Evaluation Matrix

12.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

12.6.1 Starting Blocks

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Progressive Companies

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Huntsman Corporation

13.2 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.

13.3 Archroma

13.4 Lanxess Ag

13.5 Heubach GmbH

13.6 Atul Ltd.

13.7 Milliken

13.8 Kiri Industries Ltd.

13.9 Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

13.10 Cromatos

13.11 Kemira Oyj

13.12 Solenis LLC

13.13 Other Players

13.13.1 Chromatech

13.13.2 Eksoy Chemicals

13.13.3 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.

13.13.4 Jay Chemical Industries Private Limited

13.13.5 Keshav Chemicals

13.13.6 Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation

13.13.7 Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd.

13.13.8 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

13.13.9 Pylam Products Company, Inc.

13.13.10 Sensient Technologies Corporation

13.13.11 Sumika Chemtex Co., Ltd.

13.13.12 Steiner (Axyntis Group)

13.13.13 Synthesia, A.S.

13.13.14 Zhejiang Jihua Group Co., Ltd.

13.13.15 Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd.

14 Appendix

