Hurricane Ian: Nest Collaborative offers real-time breastfeeding support at no out-of-pocket cost to families affected by the storm

Farmington, Conn., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nest Collaborative, the nation’s first and largest virtual lactation consultation platform, announced it will provide real-time virtual breastfeeding consultations for parents affected by Hurricane Ian, without copay, out-of-pocket costs or deductibles for any families with active insurance or Medicaid coverage.

Unlimited one-on-one sessions with the company’s International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) are available via phone or Internet video call to help address infant-feeding questions and concerns amidst the storm. During the current emergency these issues may include:

Lack of electricity to freeze or cool stored breastmilk

Lack of electricity to operate breast pumps

Lack of clean water to make infant formula from powder

Lack of transportation to visit a pediatrician or lactation consultant

“Infant feeding is always a critical issue but in the context of a rapidly changing environment when many families have no electricity or clean water or are stranded at home because roads are impassable, they really need help figuring out how to ensure their infants can be fed safely,” said Judith Nowlin, CEO of Nest Collaborative. “Our IBCLCs have experience dealing with every emergency situation imaginable including natural disasters and unpredictable weather. If you’re a parent who needs real-time support or know of a friend who does, you can simply call or text us and we’ll get you seen right away.”

Call or text 888-598-1554 or 410-443-0022 or visit https://book.nestcollaborative.com for real-time lactation support by International Board Certified Lactation Consultants.

Consultations are available in English and nine other languages: Arabic, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Burmese.

Nest Collaborative consultations for all families impacted by Hurricane Ian include:

Unlimited 1:1 sessions

On-demand consults 7 days a week (including mornings, evenings & weekends)

No out-of-pocket costs with active insurance or Medicaid

No copay, no deductible

Appointments in 10+ languages

Prenatal or postpartum appointments (or both)

Nest accepts ALL insurance plans and Medicaid

IBCLCs are the gold standard in lactation care and are experts in human lactation and can support families in their infant feeding decisions. Nest Collaborative provides same-day appointments with IBCLCs for parents in need of breastfeeding support in all 50 states.

About Nest Collaborative:

Nest Collaborative, Farmington, CT, is the creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform. The company’s nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to families for same-day virtual consults, meaning more parents and their health providers have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge. For more information, visit: www.nestcollaborative.com.